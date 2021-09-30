Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs slam ‘glaring holes’ in post-Brexit livestock trade provisions

By Nancy Nicolson
September 30 2021, 11.45am Updated: September 30 2021, 11.48am
The EFRA committee has criticised the Government's post-Brexit livestock trading provisions.
The UK Government’s lack of urgency in addressing “glaring holes” in its post-Brexit provisions for agri-food and livestock trade could cause businesses to close, according to a report published today.

According to the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) report, Moving Animals Across Borders, there has been an “effective ban” on the export of live animals to the EU for breeding, although imports of livestock from the trading bloc are still arriving here.

The chair of the EFRA select committee, Neil Parish MP, said the export of British breeding stock has shrunk to nothing while the Government “dragged its heels” over setting up the border controls the industry needs.

“Meanwhile, the systems required to identify equines, which already exist within the industry, have been overlooked, allowing an illegal and cruel trade in horse smuggling to flourish. These issues identify glaring holes in the Government’s current systems,” he said.

“The solutions are evident and ready, but the Government seems unprepared to press go.

“It must now demonstrate its willingness to accept the scale of the problems, and act with urgency to address the threats to British businesses, animal welfare and biosecurity.”

The report says there are solutions for many of the problems which are currently threatening exporters’ livelihoods, animal welfare and UK biosecurity, but it insists the Government has failed to recognise the significance of stakeholders’ concerns.

The report urges the Government to adopt a “pragmatic” approach in negotiations with the EU to ensure that border controls are operational at both UK and EU borders no later than March 2022.

Recommendations identified by the committee to allow renewed livestock exports to the EU include the establishment of border control posts to process live animals and regaining UK access to the EU’s Animal Disease Notification System, to make it easier to monitor animal diseases.

