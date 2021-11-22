Collessie Alanna stands supreme at Clydesdale Winter Fair 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

Collessie Alanna continued her winning form taking the supreme championship at the Clydesdale Horse Society’s Winter Fair at Lanark.

The much-admired home-bred yearling filly from Ronnie Black, from Ladybank in Fife, is by Cawdor Cup winning stallion, Arradoul Balvenie, and out of Roughlands Jasmine, a daughter of Collessie Redcastle Hallmark.

Taking the foal championship and reserve supreme honours was the top senior colt foal, Ord Jacobite from Eric and Miranda Johnstone from Muir of Ord, Ross-shire. By Doura Rocco, this April-born colt is out of the Cawdor Cup winning mare, Ord Tinkerbell, an Eskechraggan Ernest daughter.

The trip south proved a worthwhile one for the Johnstones as their two-year-old home-bred filly, Ord Moana, took the reserve senior championship. Moana is by Redcastle Brelee Majestic and out of the Dillars Scottie Boy-sired mare, Ord Envy.

Judge Jim Rochead’s pick for the reserve foal champion was Jim Greenhill’s Tulloes Jennifer, from Upper Tulloes, Forfar. Jennifer is by Doura Geronimo, out of Tulloes Lady Clare.

Best pair of foals by the same sire came in the shape of two classy foals by Collessie Monarch from Ronnie Black. Monarch who was bred by George Gray is by Mollinhillhead Celebrity out of Fawnspark Emily.

Following the Winter Fair class judging, the Clydesdale Horse Society held its Champion of Champions competition which was judged by Terry Edge from Wales and open to all horses who had taken championships this year at affiliated shows.

He awarded the supreme honours to Littleward Meghan from Charlotte Young, Hall, Ayr. Meghan is a four-year-old mare bred by Matthew Carrick by Arradoul Balvenie, out of the Dillars Scottie Boy daughter, Littleward Lady Athenia. She qualified from her championship win at the Great Yorkshire Show.

As his reserve champion of champions, Mr Edge tapped out Ronnie Black’s Collessie Alanna, which had earlier taken the Winter Fair supreme championship. Alanna had qualified at Kinross Show.

Standing in third place was Thorpe Hill Elsie from Paul and Matthew Bedford, York. By Rosegift Rocky and out of Collessie Cut Above daughter, Craigluscar Bonnie, Elsie qualified at the North-West and Wales Shire Foal Show.

Leading awards

(Judge: J Rochead, Malcolmwood, Blantyre)

Novice handler – 1, M McDougall.

Senior gelding – 1, H Ramsay, Carrickmannon Sir Charm (x Dairlough Lord Mic-Ki); 2, A McLean, Lochcote Cooper (x Great American Ben Franklin); 3, K Ross, Rosegift Eddie (x Carnaff Fascinator).

Yeld mare – 1, W Dunbar, Doura Ballerina (x Doura Aird Ambition); 2, S Greenhill, Fordelhill Jubilee Ruby (x Collessie Whinhill President); 3, C Young, Littleward Meghan (x Arradoul Balvenie).

Two-year-old filly – 1, E Johnstone, Ord Moana (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 2, JW and M McIntyre, Freezland Heidi (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 3, V Smith, Pitmurthlie Final Command Piper (x Glenside Barlauchlan Final Command).

Yearling or two-year-old colt or gelding – 1, C Young, West Glen Commodore (x Glebeview Sir Charles); 2, L Hume, Fordelhill Marvel (x Macfin Starlight); 3, R McLean, East Challoch Cloud (x Doura Aird Ambition).

Yearling filly – 1, RH Black, Collessie Alanna (x Arradoul Balvenie); 2, T McMillan, Eskechraggan Lady Janet (x Glebeview Sir Charles); 3, C Young, Ballinrees Lady Lorraine (x Doura Aird Ambition).

Senior colt foal – 1, E Johnstone, Ord Jacobite (x Doura Rocco); 2, R Black, Collessie Maximus (x Collessie Highlander); 3, R Hamilton, Dillars Robbie (x Eskechraggan Ernest).

Senior filly foal – 1, J Adamson, Glenside Clemintine (x Collessie Challenger); 2, H Emerson, Lutterington Dragonfly (x Collessie Monarch); 3, N Christie, Dalfoil Lady Eliza (x Doura Magic Touch).

Junior colt foal – 1, R Hamilton, Dillars Flashman (x Dillars Envoy); 2, RH Black, unnamed (x Collessie Monarch); 3, C Young, Doura Juno (x Doura Magic Touch).

Junior filly foal – 1, J Greenhill, Tulloes Jennifer (x Doura Geronimo); 2, W Mitchell, Ainville Miss Money penny (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 3, R Sibbald, Thorn Lady Jasmine (x Baldowran Kingsman).

Young handler – 1, E Ralston; 2, E Frickleton; 3, W Greenhill.