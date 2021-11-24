Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poultry heading back into lockdown as bird flu threat intensifies

By Gemma Mackie
November 24 2021, 3.25pm
Poultry farmers and bird keepers must house all birds from November 29.

Poultry and captive birds are going back into lockdown to protect them from the rising threat of bird flu.

The Chief Veterinary Officers for Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have announced plans to introduce new housing measures on Monday November 29 to protect poultry and captive birds from the growing threat of avian influenza.

The new housing measures will place a legal requirement on all bird keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of, and eradicate, the disease.

It follows a rise in the number of confirmed avian influenza cases across the UK, including one in a backyard flock on a farm near Arbroath, in recent weeks.

The chief vets are encouraging all poultry farmers and bird keepers to use the next five days to prepare for the housing measures, and to consult their vets and put up additional housing where necessary.

The new housing order comes into force on Monday November 29.

In a joint statement, the vets said: “We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease and are now planning to introduce a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday November 29 onwards you will be legally required to keep your birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

“We have not taken this decision lightly; taking this action now is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

As well as housing all poultry and captive birds from November 29, poultry keepers must take extra precautions to keep their flocks safe.

These include: regularly cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles when entering or exiting sites; limiting access to non-essential workers or visitors; and making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds.

The chief veterinary officers said although the disease poses very little risk to human health, members of the public are advised to avoid picking up or touching any sick or dead birds.

They should instead report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77. Bird keepers who suspect the disease in their flock are asked to contact their local field services office.

Full guidance is online at gov.scot/publications/avian-influenza-bird-flu

