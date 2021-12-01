Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

New varieties and traits on AHDB recommended list

By Nancy Nicolson
December 1 2021, 5.00pm
The recommended list of winter oilseed rape varieties includes four new options.

Dozens of new varieties and an updated selection of  traits are included in the AHDB’s latest Recommended List (RL) for cereals and oilseeds.

The new edition  introduces traits for barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV), a greater choice of spring and winter milling wheat varieties, and new options for brewing and distilling.

Also included in the RL are improvements to  cereal lodging resistance ratings and additional information on resistance to septoria tritici in winter wheat.

Sunset over fields of ripening barley

Paul Gosling, who manages the RL at AHDB, said: “We revised the cereal lodging ratings to help pull apart varietal differences.

“This will make the ratings more representative of what is seen in the field and improve their consistency. Although ratings have fallen for some varieties, this is a consequence of calculation change, not an increased susceptibility to lodging.”

The AHDB says new recommendations for winter wheat include varieties with an alternative genetic basis of resistance to septoria tritici.

Barley

The list features four new feed winter barley varieties. AHDB says the two two-row varieties offer improvements to disease resistance and untreated yield.

One of the two new six-row barleys,  the first conventional variety added since 2017, offers improved grain quality, as well BYDV tolerance – the first barley on the RL to demonstrate this trait.

Three new spring barley varieties, under test for brewing, offer treated and untreated yield increases over the current market leaders, although the success of such varieties will depend on their uptake by the brewing industry.

Oilseed rape

Meanwhile, the system for oilseed rape has also changed to make it easier to recommend conventional open-pollinated varieties.

Mr Gosling said: “Open-pollinated varieties remain popular. However, there was a danger that they would be completely lost from the RL in favour of hybrid varieties. Changes to our selection procedures should help maintain the recommendation of strong conventional options.”

The winter oilseed rape list has four new varieties in specialist categories, along with several hybrids and two conventional varieties for the UK, East/West and North regions. These varieties are reported to show improvements to yields and disease resistance.