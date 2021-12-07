Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QMS appoints SAOS to carry out farm assurance checks

By Gemma Mackie
December 7 2021, 6.00am
SAOS will take over from Lloyd's Register on April 1, 2022.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has appointed farm co-ops body SAOS to carry out farm assurance checks and supply chain certification.

SAOS (the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society) will be responsible for carrying out all assessment and certification services for all of the QMS whole of life, whole of production supply chain assurance schemes.

The schemes cover the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork brands.

It will take over from Lloyd’s Register on April 1, 2022, and its remit will cover assessments and the provision of certificates for cattle, sheep, pigs, livestock haulage, auction markets and collection centres, processors and feeds.

Scotch Beef is one of three products covered by the QMS farm and supply chain assurance schemes.

“Scotland was the pioneer of red meat Quality Assurance and our schemes offer consumers in the UK and overseas the legal guarantee that the meat they buy has come from animals that have spent their whole lives being raised to some of the world’s strictest welfare standards,” said QMS chief executive Alan Clarke.

He said a transition process will take place over the next few months ahead of SAOS formally taking on the contract.

“Members will be kept up to date at every stage of the process and we look forward to working closely with SAOS to ensure the move is as smooth as possible,” added Mr Clarke.

SAOS chief executive, Tim Bailey, said the organisation had developed its Food Integrity Assurance business to support, develop and build on Scotland’s sustainable food production credentials.

He added: “We are looking forward to working closely with QMS and the red meat supply chain to ensure requirements for whole chain assurance are met to underpin the integrity of the premium Scotch and Specially Selected brands.”

