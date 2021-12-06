Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Richard Wright: European farmers enjoy pre-Christmas bonus

By Richard Wright
December 6 2021, 5.00pm
Farmers will receive a share of the funds deducted from direct payments which are used to fund the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) crisis reserve.

EU farmers have received a nice pre-Christmas present from the European Commission.

The Commission is returning to farmers a share of the funds deducted from direct payments which are used to fund the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) crisis reserve and to prevent the CAP going over budget.

Prices

Reasonable prices for much of the year meant much of this funding was not spent. Of the £740 million deducted from payments, £583 million will be returned to farmers via member state payment mechanisms.

The crisis reserve remains part of the reformed CAP, but its use may be more flexible and market focused in the future.

Meanwhile, the boom times are continuing for agrifood trade in the EU, with exports rising and the positive balance of trade gap growing.

The latest figures for the first eight months of 2021 also show that EU exports to the UK recovered to their pre-Brexit levels, while those from the UK into the EU remain in the doldrums.

Trade for January to August was £180 billion, a five per cent increase on 2020. Exports rose by seven per cent and imports by 2.3 per cent. As a result the balance of trade was £37 billion in the EU’s favour and up by 17% on the same period in 2020.

The EU’s export performance was led by wines and spirits.

Growth markets for the EU included the United States and China. Sales to the UK were just 0.4 per cent down on pre-Brexit figures, but the drop in imports from the UK was the biggest recorded for any country, falling by £2 billion or 27%.

This strong EU export performance was led by wines and spirits, with sales to the US in particular recovering after previous trade tensions.

Land values

The latest figures from the EU’s statistical service, Eurostat shows the Netherlands is the dearest country in the EU to buy a hectare of arable land and Croatia the cheapest.

The average price in the Netherlands was £58,000 while a hectare of similar land in Croatia cost less than £3000. The Dutch figure was only beaten by the Spanish Canary Islands, where land was sold for over £100,000 a hectare.

After the Netherlands other high price countries included Italy and Ireland at over £20,000 and then Denmark at around £15000.

The UK is excluded from all Eurostat figures.