Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Ringlink proposes funding for farmer mentors

By Nancy Nicolson
December 9 2021, 11.45am
Ringlink hopes to have a simulator in place for industry trainees next year.

Farmers who are prepared to act as mentors to young trainees could enjoy funding in future if a proposal by Ringlink Scotland is backed by government.

The Laurencekirk-based  co-operative, which has almost 3000 members and operates Scotland’s pre-apprenticeship pilot programme, has struggled to find enough mentors to meet demand from potential trainees and has called on the Scottish Government to support their plans.

Ringlink’s managing director, Graham Bruce told the co-op’s online annual meeting that he was optimistic government would support the continuation of  the pre-apprenticeship scheme which is  nearing the end of a successful three-year pilot.

The 2021  trainees who started the land-based pre-apprenticeship programme.

He said: “There are quite a few of our members who don’t employ anyone but would be  ideal mentors for youngsters, but their business can’t  justify taking anyone on.

“If we get a bit of funding we feel it would open up more opportunities for youngsters  on units  that couldn’t otherwise justify them. We’re waiting for feedback.”

Simulator

Meanwhile, Ringlink’s  training manager, Peter Wood, told the meeting the business was exploring the possibility of using simulators to deliver training in order to address the diverse nature of clients and the industries in which the business operates.

“They offer a dynamic training opportunity where  the environment remains constant with little or no distraction, novice operators are provided with the confidence there is  no chance of damage  to machinery and the cost of operation is significantly less than a  conventional machine. Its clearly environmentally friendly  with an exceedingly low  carbon footprint.

“Simulator training also combines well with our  existing pre-apprenticeship model as we can offer introductory training  to our future workforce.”

 