12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Gin and rum tasting for 2 and a bottle of cold brew liqueur from Toll House Spirits in Arbroath

Fancy winning a tasting for two at Toll House Spirits and getting your hands on a bottle of their latest release, a cold brew coffee rum liqueur?

As part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway we are offering someone the chance to do just that.

The lucky winner will be treated to a voucher for a gin and rum tasting for two at their new tasting room in Arbroath, which will launch early next year.

Toll House Spirits is a family owned drinks firm which makes award-winning spirits and liqueurs. Founder, Fiona Walsh, is joined by her husband, John, and sister, Angie Jarron who make up the team.

The firm is the brand owners of the Redcastle range of spirits and liqueurs and they have recently worked in collaboration with other local business, Sacred Grounds Coffee Company, Angus’ first coffee roastery, to create a coffee rum liqueur.

The range will be available in 5cl, 20cl and 50cl bottles at 20% ABV, which appeals to the growing trend in lower alcohol products.

It can be enjoyed neat over ice, in long drinks and cocktails or makes an exceptional hot chocolate or mocha.

The brand is also preparing to open its tasting room and gin school early next year where fans will be able to exploring the gin and rum ranges, and even create their own gin recipe and leave with a bottle of their own creation.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Toll House Spirits giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is a voucher for a tasting for two and a bottle of cold brew liqueur. The tasting must take place on site in Arbroath.

It can be only be redeemed in 2022 from mid January.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

