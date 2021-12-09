12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Gin and rum tasting for 2 and a bottle of cold brew liqueur from Toll House Spirits in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Gin and rum tasting for 2 and a bottle of cold brew liqueur from Toll House Spirits in Arbroath

Fancy winning a tasting for two at Toll House Spirits and getting your hands on a bottle of their latest release, a cold brew coffee rum liqueur?
By Julia Bryce
December 9 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Toll House Spirits coffee and rum spirit Picture shows; Toll House Spirits. Toll House Spirits, Arbroath. Supplied by Toll House Spirits Date; 03/12/2021

As part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway we are offering someone the chance to do just that.

The lucky winner will be treated to a voucher for a gin and rum tasting for two at their new tasting room in Arbroath, which will launch early next year.

Toll House Spirits is a family owned drinks firm which makes award-winning spirits and liqueurs. Founder, Fiona Walsh, is joined by her husband, John, and sister, Angie Jarron who make up the team.

The firm is the brand owners of the Redcastle range of spirits and liqueurs and they have recently worked in collaboration with other local business, Sacred Grounds Coffee Company, Angus’ first coffee roastery, to create a coffee rum liqueur.

Toll House Spirits new coffee and rum liqueur.

The range will be available in 5cl, 20cl and 50cl bottles at 20% ABV, which appeals to the growing trend in lower alcohol products.

It can be enjoyed neat over ice, in long drinks and cocktails or makes an exceptional hot chocolate or mocha.

The brand is also preparing to open its tasting room and gin school early next year where fans will be able to exploring the gin and rum ranges, and even create their own gin recipe and leave with a bottle of their own creation.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Toll House Spirits giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is a voucher for a tasting for two and a bottle of cold brew liqueur. The tasting must take place on site in Arbroath.

It can be only be redeemed in 2022 from mid January.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

