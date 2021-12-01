12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Five-course tasting menu for two in Haar in St Andrews

An error occurred. Please try again.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2018 finalist Dean Banks is bringing Haar home to St Andrews and you have the chance to bag a five-course tasting menu for two at the new venue.

Opening in the coming weeks, we are giving one lucky reader the chance to sample the five-course tasting menu.

The Arbroath-born chef closed the restaurant in St Andrews back in April, but is now opening a restaurant with rooms at The Golf Inn on Golf Place in St Andrews.

Seating 36 to 40 diners in the restaurant, Haar will now also boast four-bedroom suites which will open to the public later next year.

Dean is renowned for his creative flair and serving up some of the best dishes in the country.

He and his team work tirelessly to create a memorable experience for every diner, whether that be in his restaurant in Edinburgh at the Pompadour at Waldorf Astoria, or at his new venture in St Andrews.

At Haar, Dean says the concept is simple in letting the food speak for itself. It hosts some of the best produce from across the British Isles with little touches and nuances from Europe and further afield.

Flavours and cooking styles from all over the world are brought together in harmony to bring customers a dining experience like no other in the area.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Haar tasting menu giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in January or February of 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more from the food and drink team…