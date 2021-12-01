Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Five-course tasting menu for two in Haar in St Andrews

MasterChef: The Professionals 2018 finalist Dean Banks is bringing Haar home to St Andrews and you have the chance to bag a five-course tasting menu for two at the new venue.
By Julia Bryce
December 1 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Dean Banks.

Opening in the coming weeks, we are giving one lucky reader the chance to sample the five-course tasting menu.

The Arbroath-born chef closed the restaurant in St Andrews back in April, but is now opening a restaurant with rooms at The Golf Inn on Golf Place in St Andrews.

One of the dishes at the former Haar restaurant.

Seating 36 to 40 diners in the restaurant, Haar will now also boast four-bedroom suites which will open to the public later next year.

Dean is renowned for his creative flair and serving up some of the best dishes in the country.

He and his team work tirelessly to create a memorable experience for every diner, whether that be in his restaurant in Edinburgh at the Pompadour at Waldorf Astoria, or at his new venture in St Andrews.

Dean Banks on a boat in St Andrews. Photo credit: Grant Anderson.

At Haar, Dean says the concept is simple in letting the food speak for itself. It hosts some of the best produce from across the British Isles with little touches and nuances from Europe and further afield.

Flavours and cooking styles from all over the world are brought together in harmony to bring customers a dining experience like no other in the area.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Haar tasting menu giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in January or February of 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

