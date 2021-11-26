A third of businesses shortlisted in World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 from Tayside and Fife

More than a third of the businesses shortlisted for the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 hail from Fife and Tayside.

15 firms from areas including Dundee, Arbroath, Dunfermline and Perth will go head-to-head to take home an array of accolades for the region.



Now in its 22nd year, the annual judging day for the competition was held earlier this month with more than 70 butchers and bakers delivering around 420 of the nation’s best pies for 50 plus judges to sample.

Each entry was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and taste under the watchful eye of head judge, Ian Nelson.

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie, although for this ultimate category there is one final stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’.

This will ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to customers.

World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 – local shortlist

Of the 42 businesses shortlisted, 15 based in Tayside and Fife were among those recognised in one of the 11 categories.

The shortlist included:

Arbroath: DH Robertson

Carnoustie: WeeCOOK

Cupar: Fisher and Donaldson

Dundee: Goodfellow & Steven, Grossett Butchers, Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery, and MacDonald & Son

Perth/Perthshire: Murray’s Bakers and Sugar and Spice

Lochore: S M Bayne Co

Blairgowrie: James Pirie & Son

Dunning: Simon Howie Foods

Leven: Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers

Buckhaven: W F Stark

Dunfermline: Stephens Bakery

James Pirie and Son, who previously won the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards in 2020 and 2018, was crowned the ‘Champion of Champions’ in the World Scotch Pie Awards last year.

The categories included:

Scotch pie

Football pies and savouries

Macaroni pie

Steak pie

Sausage roll

Cold savoury

Hot savoury

Vegetarian savoury

Haggis savoury

Bridie

Apple pies

The winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch on Tuesday, January 18 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld hosted by Scottish TV presenter Carole Smilie.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades, said: “Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field, so it is with great pleasure that we can announce that these bakers have made it through.

“We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to be on the shortlist is a huge achievement.

“And for me it’s great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople.”

For more pie content…