5 of the best places to try a traditional peh in Dundee

There is something really comforting about a Scotch pie, bridie or sausage roll. We have rounded up five bakers and butchers that you really ought to visit in Dundee.

If you are anything like me when you are out and about during the holidays, then grabbing a quick snack is often on the agenda when you visit other towns and cities.

And, for me, I always like to try out the pies that are on offer from high street butchers and bakers.

Whether it is a Scotch pie, a steak and gravy, curry, macaroni or a bridie, you can rarely go wrong with a savoury pastry treat to enjoy.

There are very few towns or cities where you won’t find top-class pies and bridies.

Here we have rounded up some of the shops we love in Dundee.

Yorkes of Dundee

Famed for their steak and gravy pies which they have been supplying to football grounds up and down the country for years, Yorkes of Dundee on the city’s Strathmartine Road are well worth a visit.

Try their chicken and blaggis pie (chicken, black pudding and haggis) in a creamy peppercorn sauce or a steak and chorizo pie if you fancy something a little bit different.

Alan Titchmarsh loved their pies when he tried them out on his Something for the Weekend show, hailing them as a “better class of football pie”.

Address: 36 Strathmartine Road, Dundee, DD3 7RJ.

Clark’s Bakery

With a number of shops throughout the city, you are never far from a Clark’s Bakery where there are some terrific pastry-based treats on offer.

Having been in business for more than 70 years, Clark’s have a great selection in their award-winning array of pies, bridies and sausage rolls.

Included in their offering are bean pies, onion bridies and, of course, traditional Scotch pies and steak and gravy pies.

Address: 24-hour bakery at 3 Annfield Row, Dundee, DD1 5JH, plus 3 Crichton Street (DD1 3AP), Scott Way, Pearce Avenue, West Pitkerro Industrial Estate (DD5 3RX), 173 Albert Street (DD4 6PX), 127 Nethergate (DD1 4DP), Orleans Place (DD2 4BH) and 35 Craigowan Road (DD2 4NN).

Fisher and Donaldson

For mouth-watering steak bakes and amazing macaroni pies, head for Fisher and Donaldson’s shop on Dundee’s Commercial Street.

Holding a Royal Warrant, Fisher and Donaldson have been creating baked goods for 102 years, and are also very famous for their fudge doughnuts, so pick up one for after your pie or onion bridie.

They also have an unbaked selection of sausage rolls, steak bridie, onion bridies and spinach rolls for you to cook up at home for any visitors in a matter of minutes.

Address: 12 Whitehall Street, Dundee, DD1 4AF.

Scott Brothers Butchers

For award-winning Scotch pehs, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Scott Brothers in Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street.

With three generations having been making the traditional pies, they pride themselves on what they are delivering for the customer.

At Scott Brothers, choose from steak pies, mince pies or Scotch pies, as you would expect, or try something a little different by sampling a macaroni or curry pie.

Address: 221 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2AG.

MacDonald and Son Butchers

Family-run butcher MacDonald and Son has been in Dundee for more than 80 years with David Robb MacDonald opening his first shop in Lochee in 1935.

Customer favourites at the shop include their traditional beef Scotch pies, chicken pies and mutton Scotch pies.

But why not dip into one of their steak pies with caramelised onion for a taste explosion?

Address: 174 High Street, Dundee, DD2 3BZ.

