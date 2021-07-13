6 places you must visit in Angus to sample top-class pies and bridies

There is something really comforting about pies, bridies or sausage rolls. We have rounded up six bakers and butchers that you really ought to visit in the Angus area.

If you are anything like me when you are out and about during the holidays, then grabbing a quick snack is often on the agenda when you visit other towns and cities.

And, for me, I always like to try out the pies that are on offer from high street butchers and bakers.

Whether it is a Scotch pie, a steak and gravy, curry, macaroni or a bridie, you can rarely go wrong with a savoury pastry treat to enjoy.

There are very few towns or cities where you won’t find top-class pies and bridies.

Here we have rounded up some of the shops we love in Angus.

James Pirie and Sons

Head to Newtyle where you can find the World Scotch Pie Championships Champion of Champions James Pirie & Son’s traditional offering at his butchers in the centre of the village.

Proud of their Scotch pie, which has won numerous awards over the years, it is a pastry treat definitely worth making a trip for.

Address: 39-43 Church St, Newtyle, PH12 8TZ

McLaren’s the Bakers

If you find yourself in Forfar or Kirriemuir, then there are a few places to pick up some excellent creations.

McLaren’s, which has two shops in the town, is just one and has been serving up its famous Forfar bridies since 1893.

I visited Forfar last week and popped in to pick up some goods. I loved the bridie that I picked up, while my daughter was equally complimentary about the steak and gravy pie.

Addresses: 22-26 Market Street, Forfar DD8 3EW; The Cross, Forfar, DD8 1BX; High Street, Kirriemuir, DD8 4EY.

Pie Bob’s

Head to the popular seaside town of Arbroath and make your way to Pie Bob’s where there is a myriad of tasty treats available.

Established in 1925, they are open 24 hours a day meaning you can pick up pies, bridies and sausage rolls any time you like.

Address: 5 Grant Road, Arbroath DD11 1JY.

Frost’s Bakers

With two shops in Montrose, a visit to Frost’s is rarely a disappointment with their mince rounds absolutely top class.

And if you are a lover of all things spice, then check out their chilli bridie. The Cornish pasties and the tattie and bean pies are also very tasty.

Address: 87 High Street, Montrose DD10 8JE; 18 Ferry Street, Montrose DD10 8DA.

JM Bakery

A trip to the charming coastal town of Carnoustie, famous for its golf course, should include a visit to JM Bakery where, among other treats, they serve up a delicious Balmoral chicken pie.

From a full list of savoury baked goods, their sausage rolls are also worth trying out if you find yourself at the seaside one day during the holidays.

Address: 118 High Street, Carnoustie DD7 7EB.

Keptie Bakery

With shops in Arbroath, Letham and Brechin, there are a few opportunities to try out the pastry products from the Keptie Bakery.

Interesting items on offer which are a little different include macaroni bridies and a steak and black pudding pie, while they also offer weekend special pies and bridies.

Addresses: 52 Keptie Street, Arbroath DD11 3AG; 16 The Square, Letham, DD8 2PZ; 11 High Street, Brechin DD9 6ES.

