The need for speed: Military exercise will mean low-flying jets in skies over Fife

Fife residents have been told to expect noise from low-flying typhoon jets in the coming weeks, amid an ongoing joint military exercise.

The sky above the kingdom will host the culmination of Exercise Typhoon Warrior, with low flying expected within the vicinity of Leuchars airfield.

The exercise is intended to train and prepare pilots for complex air operations, and will involve different types of aircraft from several nations.

An update for those likely to be affected stated the planned training would take place for three weeks between August 29 and September 17.

“During this period there will be a substantial increase in low-level and night-time flying in the Fife area, particularly in the vicinity of Leuchars, from both fixed wing and rotary aircraft,” the update stated.

“This routine exercise provides vital training opportunities for all those involved.”

It follows a similar exercise, known as Strike Warrior, in the Firth of Forth earlier this year.

It included airborne assaults, amphibious landings, evacuations, and live-fire exercises across the UK.

The joint exercise included participants from France, Germany, the USA, Latvia, and Poland.

Australia also took part in the training, part of which saw boats arriving on the Forth.