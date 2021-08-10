BGT finalists bringing Circus of Horrors to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre

The globally acclaimed (and feared) Circus of Horrors is coming to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre this week.

And after more than a year without live acts, this extreme performance is set to kick in-person theatre off with a bang.

The travelling Circus of Horrors, which reached the finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, pairs death-defying stunts and acrobatic spectacles with a riotous rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack – and a healthy helping of comedy.

“The Circus of Horrors are itching to get back to what they know best, producing the best rip-roaring sensational entertainment,” said “Undead” Ringmaster Dr Haze.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Scotland.”

The performance is not for the faint of heart, with sword-swallowers, “hairculean” divers hanging from teeth and hair and human pin cushions among the acts.

The “phastasmaglorious” show will be the Whitehall’s Theatre’s first after lockdown, as the Dundee venue finally reopens its doors.

And after a year of uncertainty due to the impact of Covid on the entertainment industry, it will be a luxury for those in the theatre industry to be scared on purpose.

Last year, when the virus threw the theatre into financial uncertainty, manager Scott McRuvie spearheaded a fundraising campaign to keep the treasured venue alive.

The Rock The Road Run saw a group run 710 miles – one mile for every seat in the theatre – and raise more than £3,500.

And as restrictions have eased, the venue has wasted no time in getting busy again. A full programme of events has already been planned for the autumn and winter, with acts such as comedy legend Jack Dee, and stage shows The Magic of Musicals and the raucous Drag Ball on the bill for the coming months.

The Circus of Horrors will appear at the Whitehall Theatre on August 12 2021. Performances in Aberdeen will follow on August 13 and 14.

More information about upcoming events in Dundee can be found on the Whitehall Theatre’s Facebook page.