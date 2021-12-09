Rangers own goal won’t affect Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney ahead of crunch clash at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers own goal won’t affect Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney ahead of crunch clash at Ross County

By George Cran
December 9 2021, 12.00pm Updated: December 9 2021, 3.46pm
Ryan Sweeney after his own goal against Rangers.
Ryan Sweeney after his own goal against Rangers.

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney had a tough afternoon at Ibrox last weekend.

Scoring an own goal as Rangers went 2-0 up and playing a part in the concession of the third, along with two of his defensive team-mates.

However, manager James McPake says the centre-back won’t be worried by one bad day and expects the former Ireland U/21 international to be back to his best this weekend.

The Dark Blues travel to bottom side Ross County for a crucial clash that could see the Staggies get back on their coat-tails or Dundee move well clear of trouble.

And Sweeney will be a major player for Dundee in the Highlands insists McPake.

“On another day, Sweens kicks it up into the air and it goes out but it will not affect him,” the Dens boss said.

Ryan Sweeney puts into his own net against Rangers.

“When you see how quickly that ball comes across . . . I have been there.

“When that ball comes across, you hope you miskick it or nobody is behind you.

“But, I have been really delighted with him. We knew what we were getting and he would come good.

“He is still young for a centre-back but I really like him.”

New recruits bedding in

Ryan Sweeney and Luke McCowan.

Sweeney and winger Luke McCowan were both summer arrivals and have played key parts in Dundee’s recent results.

After taking some time to adjust to the new league, McPake reckons the pair are beginning to feel at home in the top flight now – and it is showing on the pitch.

He added: “The signs have been there but now we are in a better place. They have bedded in which is important.

“Luke has got up to speed in the Premiership, scoring important goals and has done really well both in attack and defensively as well.

“They have settled in now.”

 

The story behind the signing of Adam Legzdins: Pedigree, Greg Stewart connection and the stats that put Dundee’s No 1 among the best in the country