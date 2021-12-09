Rangers own goal won’t affect Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney ahead of crunch clash at Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney had a tough afternoon at Ibrox last weekend.

Scoring an own goal as Rangers went 2-0 up and playing a part in the concession of the third, along with two of his defensive team-mates.

However, manager James McPake says the centre-back won’t be worried by one bad day and expects the former Ireland U/21 international to be back to his best this weekend.

The Dark Blues travel to bottom side Ross County for a crucial clash that could see the Staggies get back on their coat-tails or Dundee move well clear of trouble.

And Sweeney will be a major player for Dundee in the Highlands insists McPake.

“On another day, Sweens kicks it up into the air and it goes out but it will not affect him,” the Dens boss said.

“When you see how quickly that ball comes across . . . I have been there.

“When that ball comes across, you hope you miskick it or nobody is behind you.

“But, I have been really delighted with him. We knew what we were getting and he would come good.

“He is still young for a centre-back but I really like him.”

New recruits bedding in

Sweeney and winger Luke McCowan were both summer arrivals and have played key parts in Dundee’s recent results.

After taking some time to adjust to the new league, McPake reckons the pair are beginning to feel at home in the top flight now – and it is showing on the pitch.

He added: “The signs have been there but now we are in a better place. They have bedded in which is important.

“Luke has got up to speed in the Premiership, scoring important goals and has done really well both in attack and defensively as well.

“They have settled in now.”