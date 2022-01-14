Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Agri Export Hub aims to boost opportunities for growers

By Gemma Mackie
January 14 2022, 11.45am
The hub aims to help growers maximise export opportunities.

Scottish cereals, horticulture and potato growers wanting to sell their produce overseas are being encouraged to make use of the newly established Scottish Agri Export Hub.

The hub, which is being delivered by farming union NFU Scotland and agri co-operatives body SAOS with funding from the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Recovery Plan, aims to help farmers tap into export markets all over the world.

It is led by Patrick Hughes, who is the former head of potato export development at levy body, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and former head of Seafood Scotland.

Mr Hughes said while some growers are already cashing in on opportunities to sell their produce abroad, there is huge scope for others to follow suit and the hub was launched to help them do that.

“This type of support is more important now than ever,” said Mr Hughes, who took up his new role towards the end of last year.

Patrick Hughes leads the Scottish Agri Export Hub.

He said he has spent the bulk of his time in the job so far looking at examples of Scottish farmers and growers who are already selling into export markets.

And while export markets for potatoes – in particular seed potatoes – are fairly well-established, Mr Hughes has discovered other examples of Scottish growers sending their produce abroad including shipments of berries to the Middle East, neeps to Germany and Brussels Sprouts to Brussels.

“There’s certainly opportunities,” said Mr Hughes.

“We have world-class produce and world-class agricultural products that we can sell; seed potatoes is a classic example.

“And if certain agricultural products are in demand there’s no reason why our other products would not necessarily have that demand as well.”

Mr Hughes said the hub would look to develop alternative markets for seed potatoes, which are currently not able to go to Europe due to post-Brexit trading restrictions, and create new markets for other growers’ produce.

He stressed the hub would not seek to improve export opportunities for grain commodities, but instead seek to open up and improve premium export markets for growers.

Sprouts are among the agri-products exported by Scottish growers.

“I think we could certainly be a global player whilst realising that we are not producing tonnes of output, but we can be selective in the markets that we choose,” said Mr Hughes.

“We are not talking about boat-loads of stuff. It would be more bespoke and more targeted.

“It may well be that we have potential export markets that offer a better premium and martin that the domestic market.”

Mr Hughes encouraged any growers wishing to share information about any export business they have conducted, or to seek help in accessing export markets, to contact him by email at patrick.hughes@saos.coop

