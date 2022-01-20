Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Climate change and labour shortages top of agenda for potato sector conference

By Gemma Mackie
January 20 2022, 5.00pm
The online conference takes place on January 26.

How best to tackle climate change and labour shortages in the potato sector will be discussed at an online conference next week.

The SAC Association of Potato Producers (SACAPP) annual conference, organised by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), will take place online on Wednesday January 26.

Speakers include Julian Bell from SAC Consulting, who will discuss the drive to tackle climate change and meet net-zero targets, and Professor Simon Pearson from the Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology, who will provide insight into different technical innovations designed to address labour and skills shortages in the sector.

Other speakers include Dr Neil Gudmestad from North Dakota State University in the USA, Inverness-based Organic Potato Growers and Nessgro managing director Steven Jack, and Graham Tomalin from VCS Potatoes Ltd in Suffolk.

Dr Gudmestad will discuss how different time zones, climates and markets affect potato crops, while Mr Jack will explain how to take control of the supply chain and Mr Tomalin will share best practice from farms in the east of England.

An expert panel, which includes Patrick Hughes from the newly established Scottish Agri Export Hub and Alistair Melrose from J & E Smillie, based near Perth, will discuss the current seed potato export situation, while a range of scientists will discuss current research that will influence the direction of the potato sector in the future.

“This conference provides our members and others in the potato sector with an excellent opportunity to hear from the experts and to reflect on the future direction of the potato sector at a time of enormous change,” said event organiser Dr Philip Burgess, lead researcher and consultant for Scottishpotatoes.org – a partnership between SRUC, the James Hutton Institute and Science & Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA).

The conference, which runs from 9.45an until 3.30pm, is free for SACAPP members and £10 for non-members. Full details, including how to sign up, are online at bit.ly/SACAPPConference2022

