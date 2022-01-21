Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Backyard and garden flocks urged to follow strict bird flu regulations

By Nancy Nicolson
January 21 2022, 4.36pm
Domestic flocks are not exempt from the regulations.

As bird flu outbreaks continue to be reported across the UK, all flock owners have been reminded that the risk to units remains extreme.

Thousands of wild geese have already died on the Solway coast in Dumfries and Galloway and traditional migration patterns will soon see the birds start to migrate north and east to areas like Loch Leven.

All the protection and surveillance zones in Scotland have been lifted from affected premises, but NFU Scotland (NFUS) is asking the Scottish Government for all non-essential inspections to be conducted virtually until the risk period is past, and reminding flock owners all birds must be housed until further notice.

Some backyard or garden flocks are not being housed .

NFUS poultry policy manager Penny Middleton said: “Unfortunately, it is apparent from anecdotal reports that non-compliance with the housing order remains commonplace in backyard or garden flocks and that places the whole Scottish poultry industry at an unacceptable risk.

“All bird keepers, whether you only have one or two hens or thousands, must keep birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures.

“All can play a part, including the public. If you find a single dead swan, goose, or duck; a single dead bird of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species including gulls, then you should report them to Defra’s national helpline: 03459 33 55 77 (and select option 7).”

All keepers of poultry, including to those backyard flocks and smallholders with under 50 birds, must register with www.gov.uk/government/publications/poultry-including-game-birds-registration-rules-and-forms

