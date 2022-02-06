Blacksoap cleans up Aberdeen-Angus championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blacksoap cleans up Aberdeen-Angus championship

By Nancy Nicolson
February 6 2022, 7.34pm Updated: February 6 2022, 8.07pm
The overall Aberdeen-Angus champion, Gretnahouse Blacksoap.

A rising two-year-old bull from the Gretnahouse herd in Dumfriesshire topped a  magnificent turnout of Aberdeen-Angus bulls and females on the opening day of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Judge John Arnot from Kelso chose the senior champion,  Gretnahouse Blacksoap by Gretnahouse Blacksmith  as the supreme winner, and in reserve overall place was the junior champion from Neil  Wattie’s  herd at Mains of Tonley,  Alford.

He was Tonley Alba, an 18-month-old son of Tonley Royal Legend.

The intermediate champion was 19-m0nth-old Blelack Dean Martin, a son of Kilmaluag Eriskay from Neil Massie and Sons, Blelack, Dinnet, and the reserve intermediate rosette went to Eastfield Black Banjo from  TH Brewis, Lempitlaw Farm, Kelso.

Stephanie Dick, Westerton Farm, Cowie, Stirling won the reserve junior award for Stephick Excalibur, sired by Gretnahouse Blacksmith, and the reserve senior champion came from A Clark  & Sons, Avisyard Farm, Glenmuir Water Road, Cumnock. He was Duncanziemere Jacobite  by Auchincrieve Exodus.

It was a day to remember for Forfar butcher Alan Rennie  whose Mosston Muir herd won both the champion and reserve rosettes in the  female championship.

Aberdeen-Angus female champion, Mosston Muir Ivy.

The top honour went to the  11-month-old heifer, Mosston Muir Ivy by Balmachie Ranald and the reserve championship to another of Ranald’s daughters, Moston Muir Eva.

Beef Shorthorn judge, Cathryn Williamson from Kincraig chose Lowther Pegasus, from Charles Lowther of Askham Hall, Askham as her overall breed champion.

This March 202-born son of Castlemount Kubota was the senior champion.

Beef Shorthorn overall champion, Lowther Pegasus.

In overall reserve championship place was the senior champion, Podehole Patriot by Podehole Magician from Charles and Sally Horrell of  Pode Hole Farm, Thorney, Peterborough.

The intermediate champion was Mayfield Pharaoh from Gerard Te Lintelo from Walsingham  and in reserve place was Westmoor Prophet from Rob Paisley ,  West Moor House Farm, Middleton, Ilkley.

D & T Bradley Farmer from Wester Parkgate Farm, Parkgate, Dumfries won the junior championship with  Meonside Pavarotti, and Cindy Townsend, Coxhill Farm, Moffat  took reserve place for Coxhill President.

The Beef Shorthorn female championship was won by D & T Bradley Farmer  for the May 202-born roan heifer,  Meonside Millicent Piper, a daughter of Willingham Kensington.

In reserve place  was LEP Farms Ltd from Chidden with the rising two-year-old  heifer, Meonhill Secret Kerry by Coldrochie Kensington.

Hereford overall Champion, Criffel 1 Thor.

The Hereford overall champion was the May 202 sire,  Criffel 1 Thor from Ewan Burgess, Carse Farm, New Abbey, Dumfries, and in reserve place was John Cameron, Balbuthie Farm, Kilconquhar with Baldinnie 1 Digger, a son of Solpoll 1 National.

