Blacksoap cleans up Aberdeen-Angus championship

A rising two-year-old bull from the Gretnahouse herd in Dumfriesshire topped a magnificent turnout of Aberdeen-Angus bulls and females on the opening day of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Judge John Arnot from Kelso chose the senior champion, Gretnahouse Blacksoap by Gretnahouse Blacksmith as the supreme winner, and in reserve overall place was the junior champion from Neil Wattie’s herd at Mains of Tonley, Alford.

He was Tonley Alba, an 18-month-old son of Tonley Royal Legend.

The intermediate champion was 19-m0nth-old Blelack Dean Martin, a son of Kilmaluag Eriskay from Neil Massie and Sons, Blelack, Dinnet, and the reserve intermediate rosette went to Eastfield Black Banjo from TH Brewis, Lempitlaw Farm, Kelso.

Stephanie Dick, Westerton Farm, Cowie, Stirling won the reserve junior award for Stephick Excalibur, sired by Gretnahouse Blacksmith, and the reserve senior champion came from A Clark & Sons, Avisyard Farm, Glenmuir Water Road, Cumnock. He was Duncanziemere Jacobite by Auchincrieve Exodus.

It was a day to remember for Forfar butcher Alan Rennie whose Mosston Muir herd won both the champion and reserve rosettes in the female championship.

The top honour went to the 11-month-old heifer, Mosston Muir Ivy by Balmachie Ranald and the reserve championship to another of Ranald’s daughters, Moston Muir Eva.

Beef Shorthorn judge, Cathryn Williamson from Kincraig chose Lowther Pegasus, from Charles Lowther of Askham Hall, Askham as her overall breed champion.

This March 202-born son of Castlemount Kubota was the senior champion.

In overall reserve championship place was the senior champion, Podehole Patriot by Podehole Magician from Charles and Sally Horrell of Pode Hole Farm, Thorney, Peterborough.

The intermediate champion was Mayfield Pharaoh from Gerard Te Lintelo from Walsingham and in reserve place was Westmoor Prophet from Rob Paisley , West Moor House Farm, Middleton, Ilkley.

D & T Bradley Farmer from Wester Parkgate Farm, Parkgate, Dumfries won the junior championship with Meonside Pavarotti, and Cindy Townsend, Coxhill Farm, Moffat took reserve place for Coxhill President.

The Beef Shorthorn female championship was won by D & T Bradley Farmer for the May 202-born roan heifer, Meonside Millicent Piper, a daughter of Willingham Kensington.

In reserve place was LEP Farms Ltd from Chidden with the rising two-year-old heifer, Meonhill Secret Kerry by Coldrochie Kensington.

The Hereford overall champion was the May 202 sire, Criffel 1 Thor from Ewan Burgess, Carse Farm, New Abbey, Dumfries, and in reserve place was John Cameron, Balbuthie Farm, Kilconquhar with Baldinnie 1 Digger, a son of Solpoll 1 National.