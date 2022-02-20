Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Junior bull lands top Salers honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Junior bull lands top Salers honours

By Gemma Mackie
February 20 2022, 6.21pm
Cumbria Price was overall champion in the Salers section.
Cumbria Price was overall champion in the Salers section.

A junior bull landed the top honours taking the overall championship title in the Salers show at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Put forward by Farmstock Genetics, which is based at Over Whitlaw near Selkirk, the supreme champion was a June 2020-born polled bull named Cumbrian Price.

By Parkfield Polled Napoleon, and out of Cumbrian Hyacinth 661, he was selected by Irish breeder Seamus Nagle who had the honours of judging the show.

The reserve overall championship title at the sales, organised by United Auctions, went to the leader from the intermediate section.

This was Darnford Positive from David Watson, who runs the Darnford herd at Darnford Farm, Durris, Banchory. He is a May 2020-born son of Seawell Kitemark, out of Darnford Gracious.

Darnford Positive stood reserve overall Salers champion.

Meanwhile, both the senior and reserve senior prizes went to entries from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rednock herd, based near Port of Menteith, Stirling.

The champion was March 2020-born polled bull Rednock Poseidon, by Rigel Munro and out of Rigel Artemis.

Reserve was February 2020-born Rednock Pompei, by Rigel Officer and out of Rednock Osanna.

The Pyes also took the reserve intermediate championship prize with a polled bull named Rednock Prada. He is a May 2020-born son of Rigel Munro, out of Rigel Dior.

Lastly, the reserve junior championship prize went to another entry from Farmstock Genetics.

This was May 2020-born Cumbrian Pele, by Parkfield Polled Napoleon and out of Cumbrian Hyacinth 885.

