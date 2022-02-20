Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Junior bull lands top Salers honours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A junior bull landed the top honours taking the overall championship title in the Salers show at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Put forward by Farmstock Genetics, which is based at Over Whitlaw near Selkirk, the supreme champion was a June 2020-born polled bull named Cumbrian Price.

By Parkfield Polled Napoleon, and out of Cumbrian Hyacinth 661, he was selected by Irish breeder Seamus Nagle who had the honours of judging the show.

The reserve overall championship title at the sales, organised by United Auctions, went to the leader from the intermediate section.

This was Darnford Positive from David Watson, who runs the Darnford herd at Darnford Farm, Durris, Banchory. He is a May 2020-born son of Seawell Kitemark, out of Darnford Gracious.

Meanwhile, both the senior and reserve senior prizes went to entries from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rednock herd, based near Port of Menteith, Stirling.

The champion was March 2020-born polled bull Rednock Poseidon, by Rigel Munro and out of Rigel Artemis.

Reserve was February 2020-born Rednock Pompei, by Rigel Officer and out of Rednock Osanna.

The Pyes also took the reserve intermediate championship prize with a polled bull named Rednock Prada. He is a May 2020-born son of Rigel Munro, out of Rigel Dior.

Lastly, the reserve junior championship prize went to another entry from Farmstock Genetics.

This was May 2020-born Cumbrian Pele, by Parkfield Polled Napoleon and out of Cumbrian Hyacinth 885.