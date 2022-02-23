‘Red diesel use can continue at agricultural shows and ploughing matches’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Red diesel use can continue at agricultural shows and ploughing matches’

By Gemma Mackie
February 23 2022, 5.00pm
Ploughing match competitors will still be permitted to use red diesel after April 1.

A Scottish MP says he has received verbal assurances that red diesel use will continue to be permitted at agricultural shows and ploughing matches.

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, said he was given the assurances during a meeting with Exchequer Secretary Helen Whately MP.

Mr Duguid arranged the meeting to seek clarity on changes to rules surrounding the use of red diesel, which come into force on April 1.

It follows warnings last month from the chairman of a leading Scottish ploughing match that the new rules could result in vital agricultural skills being lost.

Grampian Supermatch chairman Alick Anderson said prohibiting the use of red diesel in tractors at ploughing matches will hit education and skills sharing within the sector.

Speaking following his meeting with the Treasury, Mr Duguid said he had been told that red diesel use would be permitted for agricultural shows, ploughing matches, and by farmers who help clear snow and cut hedges.

David Duguid MP

“Verbal assurance has now been given to me from the minister that operations within the confines of agricultural shows and ploughing matches will remain eligible to use red diesel as before,” said Mr Duguid.

“Red diesel will also continue to be allowed for use by farmers for the likes of clearing snow and cutting hedges and verges.”

He said the assurances would be welcome news for agricultural show organisers who had been concerned about any future costs associated with red diesel rule changes.

“In Banff and Buchan, agricultural events and ploughing matches have helped shape our fantastic area for generations and I’m delighted the UK Government has recognised the value these events provide,” added Mr Duguid.

“I’m glad clarification has been provided on these issues and I await further detail on other aspects of the eligibility criteria for farmers.”

