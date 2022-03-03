Post-EU trade deals ‘going after farmers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Post-EU trade deals ‘going after farmers’

By Nancy Nicolson
March 3 2022, 7.21pm
TRADE: The SNP claims imports of sheep from New Zealand will hurt UK farmers.

The government is “going after” farmers with its Australia and New Zealand trade deals, ministers have been told.

At Westminster, SNP trade spokesman Drew Hendry said “the EU will remain Scotland and the UK’s largest export market for some time to come”, adding that the government “spent the last year decimating the fishing industry”.

“This year, why are they going after the farmers with the Australia and New Zealand trade deals, already roundly condemned by the farming industry, set to see a flood of cheap, lower quality meat and dairy products exported into the UK from around the globe?”

Trade Minister Mike Freer said: “It is simply not true that the government is doing nothing. I have been out to the markets, I am not sure whether the Scottish lead on exports has done many overseas visits. I am happy to work with the SNP if they would actually come out and do something.”

High mountains in New Zealand.

He added: “It is simply not true that this country will be flooded with cheap imports.”
SNP MP Deidre Brock asked if fishing, forestry, agriculture and food manufacturing are to “just go down with the Brexit ship”, citing government figures of an expected
£150 million hit.

She said: “A £150m hit to fishing, forestry, agriculture and food manufacturing from the New Zealand trade deal was described in this government’s impact assessment as nothing more than a process of economic adjustment.

“This exposes again the government’s shock doctrine, libertarian approach to free trade and the economy.”

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “With the New Zealand free trade agreement, we will see bilateral trade increase by almost 60%, which will of course boost the UK economy we expect by nearly £1 billion in the next few years, and increase wages across the UK.”

She said UK exporters will no longer pay tariffs on a “huge range” of foods, that exporters will “hold advantage” over foreign rivals, that it is “really exciting” smaller businesses will now have the opportunity to grow in new markets, and that the UK hopes to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership which would open up markets “across every field of opportunity”.

