Thursday court round-up — Luck and madness

On the day a Knight of the realm appeared in court in Perth, Thursday court round-up.

Lucky escape

A drink-driver had a lucky escape after he careered off a rural Kinross-shire road and crashed down an embankment.

Dean Williams was nearly four times the legal limit when he drove his Toyota Yaris off the B9097, between Cleish and Fruix, on January 12.

Sheriff Alison Michie told the 46-year-old: “If is fortunate indeed that no one was affected by your actions.

“And you are lucky not to have been hurt yourself.”

Williams was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the crash happened just before 6pm.

“A witness was travelling along the route when she observed a vehicle travelling towards her.

“The vehicle then left the road for no apparent reason and went crashing down an embankment.”

She said: “The witness did a U-turn and went back to the crashed car. She called the police.

“She saw the vehicle down the embankment and shone a light onto it.

“There was a male with short hair slumped over the driver’s seat.”

Williams began moving his head and was slurring his speech, the court heard.

Police arrived on the scene and Williams identified himself as the driver.

He was checked out at Ninewells Hospital and found to be uninjured.

A breath test revealed a reading of 86mics/ 100. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “In the cold light of day, he realises how fortunate he is.”

Knight in court

A 95-year-old Knight of the realm was allowed to keep his driving licence despite causing a crash, which closed the A9 north of Perth. Sir Donald Miller admitted careless driving and had penalty points imposed.

Cocaine ‘madness’

A Fife man was told “madness doesn’t describe” his ill-fated plan to buy and sell cocaine to get himself out of financial hardship.

Brandon Waterson previously admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The 21-year-old, of Kildownie Place in Ballingry, was pulled over by police on Harriet Street in Kirkcaldy on March 13 last year.

Officers noticed nervous Waterson was visibly shaking so they searched his car and found 31g of cocaine, valued at £2,440.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, his solicitor Martin McGuire said: “He was struggling financially.

“He truly regrets his behaviour.”

Sheriff David Hall said: “This is an extremely serious matter.

“What possessed you to buy cocaine with your own money when you had financial difficulties, I just don’t understand.

“Madness doesn’t describe it.

“I’m satisfied that there is an alternative to custody.”

The sheriff ordered Waterson to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Death trial conviction

80-year-old Adam Fernie was convicted of causing the death by dangerous driving of cyclist Iain Anderson on a rural Fife road in 2019. A week-long trial heard Fernie appeared not to have seen Mr Davidson at all before he hit him with his Nissan truck. He will be sentenced at the end of the month.

Coat compensation

A Fife woman who stole a jacket from a mountaineering store has been ordered to pay up.

Lisa Lessells admitted she stole a £140 jacket from Trespass on Kirkcaldy’s High Street on October 16, 2020.

The jacket stolen by 36-year-old Lessells, of Sir George Bruce Road in Oakley, has never been recovered by police.

She was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when Sheriff David Hall instructed her to pay the retailer £140 in compensation.

