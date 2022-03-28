Growing appetite for farm tours and experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Growing appetite for farm tours and experiences

By Gemma Mackie
March 28 2022, 11.45am
Quad bikefarm tours are now offered by Lennox of Lomond.

Farmers and crofters are being encouraged to cash in on the growing appetite for farms tours and experiences.

Caroline Millar – sector lead at farm tourism industry body Scottish Agritourism – said diversifying into farm tours and experiences offered the double benefits of additional income and giving people a better understanding of farming and food production.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing to mark the end of the latest Scottish Enterprise Agritourism Monitor Farm Programme, Mrs Millar said: “VisitScotland are really supportive of our sector and they are feeding back that there’s not enough supply [of farm tours and experiences].

“It has double benefits – if someone is paying £95 to be a farmer for the day and they go away with more knowledge [about farming] there’s a real benefit there.”

Kay Wilson from Lennox of Lomond – a diversified farm business near Loch Lomond which was one of the agritourism monitor farms – said getting involved with farm tours and experiences was relatively easy and VisitScotland offered free listings on their website.

The tourist accommodation on offer at Lennox of Lomond.

She said the farm had seen huge demand for its experiences, which include a day in the life of the farmer tours and lambing days, and diversifying the farm business to include tourism had enabled it to provide enough income for everyone working on the farm.

Ms Wilson added: “We run an array of events throughout the year including a three-week lambing experience, and we now offer bespoke quad bike trailer tours.

“We have also taken on a contract until 2024 with an American tour company which is worth around £30,000.”

The other agritourism monitor farm – Drift in East Lothian run by Stuart and Jo McNicol – is also venturing into the farm experience and tours business.

Jo McNicol told the press briefing: “We have plans going forward to work with the travel trade, but with smaller groups to perhaps come for a scone baking demonstration.”

Stuart and Jo McNicol.

Last week a new report predicted the Scottish agritourism sector could be worth £250 million and support almost 10,000 full-time jobs by 2030.

The inaugural Scottish Agritourism Growth Tracker report, compiled by VisitScotland on behalf of Scottish Agritourism, said both the increased value of the sector and the number of jobs it could support were dependent on the goals of the Scottish agritourism strategy being achieved.

The overall goal is to have 1,000 Scottish farming and crofting enterprises offering an agritourism experience, with at least 50% providing a food and drink element by 2030 –there are currently around 500 agritourism businesses in Scotland.

