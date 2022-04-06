MPs warn chronic labour shortages could push food prices higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MPs warn chronic labour shortages could push food prices higher

By Nancy Nicolson and Meg Hill
April 6 2022, 11.55am Updated: April 6 2022, 4.05pm
REVIEW: Recommendations in the report include making the Seasonal Workers Pilot permanent.
Chronic labour shortages in the food and farming sector could see food prices continue to rise, according to MPs.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee report – devised by six Tory and four Labour MPs along with one SNP colleague – said that as of August last year the sector had “potentially in excess of 500,000 job vacancies”.

It found evidence of pressure and shortages before the outbreak of war in Ukraine had caused the sector to experience “even greater pressure”.

“The evidence we have taken leaves us in no doubt about the seriousness of the issues facing the food and farming sector caused by labour shortages,” wrote the study’s authors.

“These include food security, animal welfare and the mental health of those working in the sector.

The report calls on government to learn lessons from the way it introduced temporary short-term visas.

“In contrast, the government has not demonstrated a strong understanding of these issues, and even on occasion sought to pass the blame on to the sector on the basis of incorrect information about its own immigration system.”

The report says Government must learn lessons from the way it introduced temporary short-term visas in autumn 2021, and recommends it should act promptly on industry concerns.

It also calls for a review of aspects of the skilled worker visa scheme, including the complexity and costs involved in application.

Other recommendations include increasing the number of Seasonal Workers Pilot Scheme visas by 10,000, making the scheme permanent and committing to announcing visa numbers in future on a rolling five-year basis.

The pig industry has suffered serious losses as a result of a shortage of processing staff.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said the report had given credence to the evidence it gave to the inquiry into labour shortages.

The association’s chief executive Zoe Davies said: “Ministers need to stop arguing that labour shortages are not a problem, stop deflecting blame on to the industry, and as the report suggests, sit down with us to understand the problems and look at how we can work together to find solutions.”

NFU President Minette Batters said the EFRA committee’s report backed up the union’s long-standing call for a “more enabling immigration policy which mitigates against the crippling labour shortages and structural issues that have existed throughout the food supply chain for many months.”

She added: “To ensure stability in domestic food production, the government needs to act urgently to give farmers and growers the confidence they need to invest in domestic production and enable British food and farming to thrive.”

