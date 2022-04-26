Farmers must register before attending May Stirling Bull Sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers must register before attending the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

United Auctions, which holds the sales at its base near Stirling, is continuing with some Covid-19 measures by asking farmers to register before attending the fixture at least 24 hours before the sales.

It says the upcoming sales, which take place on May 1-2, feature the second largest number of entries forward for a May fixture.

An entry of 294 pedigree bulls and females are forward from seven breeds – Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Salers and Simmental.

Pre-sale shows for Charolais, Simmental, Salers, Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus cattle will take place on Sunday May 1, with a show of Limousins planned for the Monday along with sales of cattle across all breeds.

“At almost 300 head of pedigree cattle forward we’re delighted to welcome one of the largest entries to the May Bull Sale,” said United Auctions group sales director, John Roberts.

“With equal numbers across most of the breeds, it’s great to see that people continue to put their faith in the auction system.”

Mr Roberts said the main sponsor for the sales, land agency Galbraith, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its National Farm Sales Centre and anyone attending the pre-sale shows on Sunday is invited to celebrate with a beef bun and drink at The Deli at the mart from 1-6pm.

The judges for the pre-sale shows include Caithness breeder Jonathan Gunn from Mavsey, Lybster, for the Simmentals, and Pitlochry breeder Annette Marshall from Grieves Cottage, Pitnacree, for the Beef Shorthorns.

The other judges are: Vince Corbett, The Forther, Felindre, Knighton, for Charolais; Thomas Illingworth, Howgillside, Eaglesfield, Lockerbie, for Limousins; Andrew Waugh, Kilnstown, Bewcastle, Carlisle, for Salers; and Maddie Clarke, High House Farm, Back Lane, Kettlebaston, Ipswich, for Aberdeen-Angus.

Buyers can register to attend the sales, or for online bidding, at https://www.uagroup.co.uk/sale-attendance