Farmers must register before attending May Stirling Bull Sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farmers must register before attending May Stirling Bull Sales

By Gemma Mackie
April 26 2022, 5.00pm
Beef Shorthorns being judged at the February instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.
Beef Shorthorns being judged at the February instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Farmers must register before attending the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

United Auctions, which holds the sales at its base near Stirling, is continuing with some Covid-19 measures by asking farmers to register before attending the fixture at least 24 hours before the sales.

It says the upcoming sales, which take place on May 1-2, feature the second largest number of entries forward for a May fixture.

An entry of 294 pedigree bulls and females are forward from seven breeds – Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Salers and Simmental.

Pre-sale shows for Charolais, Simmental, Salers, Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus cattle will take place on Sunday May 1, with a show of Limousins planned for the Monday along with sales of cattle across all breeds.

All sales will take place on Monday May 2.

“At almost 300 head of pedigree cattle forward we’re delighted to welcome one of the largest entries to the May Bull Sale,” said United Auctions group sales director, John Roberts.

“With equal numbers across most of the breeds, it’s great to see that people continue to put their faith in the auction system.”

Mr Roberts said the main sponsor for the sales, land agency Galbraith, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its National Farm Sales Centre and anyone attending the pre-sale shows on Sunday is invited to celebrate with a beef bun and drink at The Deli at the mart from 1-6pm.

The judges for the pre-sale shows include Caithness breeder Jonathan Gunn from Mavsey, Lybster, for the Simmentals, and Pitlochry breeder Annette Marshall from Grieves Cottage, Pitnacree, for the Beef Shorthorns.

The other judges are: Vince Corbett, The Forther, Felindre, Knighton, for Charolais; Thomas Illingworth, Howgillside, Eaglesfield, Lockerbie, for Limousins; Andrew Waugh, Kilnstown, Bewcastle, Carlisle, for Salers; and Maddie Clarke, High House Farm, Back Lane, Kettlebaston, Ipswich, for Aberdeen-Angus.

Buyers can register to attend the sales, or for online bidding, at https://www.uagroup.co.uk/sale-attendance

In pictures: The Stirling Bull Sales

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]