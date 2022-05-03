Growers urged to book crop audits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Growers urged to book crop audits

By Nancy Nicolson
May 3 2022, 5.16pm Updated: May 3 2022, 5.18pm
HARVEST TIME: Farmers are being urged to get crop passports in place now.

Arable growers are being urged to book their annual assurance audits as soon as possible to ensure passports are in place ahead of harvest.

Scottish Quality Crops (SQC) chairman Andrew Moir said the process was being “streamlined” this year to enable farmers to take the initiative and contact the assurance body, LRQA, rather than wait to be allocated an appointment.

He said: “Planning is vital at this time of year and I know how busy things can get.

“Changing weather does not help the situation – when it is good, we all want to be out there, getting the work done. The assessors want to work with our members to make the organising of your audit as simple as possible and understand that part of this is organising a time that best suits.

“However, we all need to work with our certification body and assessors, making sure that there are adequate boots on the ground when and where needed.”

SQC chairman, Andrew Moir.

Meanwhile, SQC is about to open the tendering process for the assurance scheme’s assessment and certification services for the next five years.

A third-party independent certification contractor will be appointed for the assurance programme which provides reassurance to consumers that a crop has been produced under stringent standards of food safety, environmental protection and good farming practice.

Mr Moir said: “We are always looking to add value to growers’ businesses by maximising cost-effective access to multiple market opportunities and to provide reassurance and confidence to customers that the independent verification of SQC growers demonstrates safe, traceable and environmentally responsible production of crops within Scotland.

SQC aims to add value to members’ businesses.

“Our tender process will ensure that we have on board a certification body who will continue to ensure these measures are reached and to work with us to provide the best possible service and assurance scheme.”

“We must always remember that participation to the scheme is voluntary and membership is open to all combinable crop producers in Scotland and the North of England who demonstrate, by independent annual assessment, that they operate to SQC standard.”

To book an audit SQC members should contact LRQA direct on 0131 619 2100 or email sqc-ca@lr.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]