Disappointment as 2022 Alyth Show is cancelled

By Nancy Nicolson
May 30 2022, 3.01pm Updated: May 30 2022, 3.41pm
RISKS: The show committee feared a wet day this year could be the death knell for the event.
Financial pressures and dwindling support has led to the cancellation of Alyth Show at Bogles Field, Blairgowrie.

Less than three weeks from the scheduled date of June 18, the show committee said the pressures  of the Covid years, rising costs and fewer opportunities for fundraising or government grants had make the risk of staging this year’s event unacceptable.

However, they said they intended to regroup and be in a stronger position to stage the show next year.

A  youngster watching the pairs sheep competition being judged at Alyth Show

Show president Alan Bryce added that while the event’s stalwarts had been putting in their usual effort, there had not been enough widespread support or sponsorship, and the committee’s decision to cancel had been “difficult but unanimous”.

“There’s been a  lack of general support from people and businesses and even stock entries,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the cost of entertainment and putting on the show has been rising and we haven’t had the opportunity during Covid to do the usual fundraising.

Visitors watching the judging at the main ring at the 2019 Alyth Show

“We’re lucky if the show washes its face financially on the day despite the tens of thousands of pounds of turnover. The security bill alone for two days was going to be £1,600.

“And if there’s a wet day it could be the death knell. We have little funds so if we don’t call a halt this year, it may never get off the ground again.”

Mr Bryce said the committee had considered running a stripped back version or raising ticket prices and they had been working hard to attract new committee members, but more support is required if the event is to be a success in future.

He insisted the committee was adamant this year’s cancellation would not be the end of Alyth Show.

However he added: “But if people don’t support it, we’ll lose it.

