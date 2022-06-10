Union lobbies MSPs on food production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Union lobbies MSPs on food production

By Nancy Nicolson
June 10 2022, 7.34am
TALKS: NFU Scotland’s president, Martin Kennedy lobbied MSPs at Holyrood.

The campaign to put food production at the forefront of any new Scottish agricultural policy has been stepped up by farming leaders during talks at Holyrood.

A delegation from NFU Scotland (NFUS) lobbied cross-party MSPs rom the Conservative, SNP, Labour, and the Liberal Democrat parties about funding, food security and the high input costs being faced  by farmers and crofters.

Speaking after the meetings, NFUS president, Martin Kennedy said: “We are looking to galvanise cross-party recognition and support for the vital role active farming and crofting can play if we are to deliver on food production – first and foremost – as well as tackling climate change and enhancing biodiversity.

“As we highlighted during our visit to Holyrood, we can only do so if we are enabled to via a fully-funded and targeted approach to agricultural support that underpins all enterprises and sectors.”

Farming is underpinned by Government support.

Mr Kennedy said a package required direct financial support based on agricultural activity, and conditional support based on practical options that work alongside farming and crofting while also recognising and rewarding actions farmers have already taken in their own businesses.

He added: “As Scottish agriculture shoulders its responsibilities in terms of food security and a flourishing environment, politicians and policy makers must bring about a ‘just transition’ to a new policy regime that reflects the true costs of delivery, and incentivises the productivity, efficiency, and stewardship required.”

The Holyrood visit took place after Mr Kennedy used the union’s online platform to brand criticise environmental bodies’ demands for future policy to focus on the environment rather than food production as “extremely dangerous”.

He wrote: “I am not prepared to take the responsibility for us not being able to produce food. We can already do this sustainably in Scotland, and we may in the future also need to produce for other countries too.

“If as a result of pressure from those making policy decisions who do not understand the industry, we are forced to contract our agricultural output at a t

