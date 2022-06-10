Flushfest22, where menopause is the hot topic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s only menopause festival #FlushFest22 returns next weekend with two days of entertainment, workshops and talks.

It will retain the online format introduced during the pandemic,

The festival grew out of Menopause Cafes, which were established by Perth-based counsellor Rachel Weiss back in 2017.

Inspire and educate

Run by volunteers, it aims to inspire and educate people of all ages and genders about menopause.

The headline event on June 18 will see Scottish broadcaster Kirsty Wark in conversation with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In a pre-recorded interview, they will discuss navigating the menopause as high-profile, busy professionals. After the interview has aired, Kirsty will take part in a live Q&A.

Comedians and a band

On the opening night of June 17, there will be some comic relief with a line-up of comedians as well as a live performance by band The Marsh Family, who sprang to fame with their parody songs during the pandemic.

Other events include Haitham Hamoda – chair of the British Menopause Society and lead for menopause services at King’s College Hospital, London – who will be sharing medical facts about the menopause.

There will also be advice on continuing working through menopause by coach Dinah Tobias, and broadcaster, author and coach Vanessa Collingridge will give tips on how to speak up with confidence.

#FlushFest22 runs from June 17–18

menopausecafe.net