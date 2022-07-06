First Milk farmers commit to regenerative agricultural practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

First Milk farmers commit to regenerative agricultural practices

By Gemma Mackie
July 6 2022, 5.00pm
More than 90% of Frist Milk farmers have signed up to its regenerative farming programme.

Almost all dairy farmers supplying Glasgow headquartered farmers’ co-operative, First Milk, have pledged to adopt regenerative agricultural practices.

First Milk said more than 90% of its membership has signed up to its regenerative farming programme, which focuses on five key areas – livestock integration, minimising soil disturbance, protecting soil surface, encouraging plant diversity, and maintaining living roots.

The co-op said each dairy farmer member who has signed up to the programme has submitted a regenerative plan for their farm, and the planned work covers more than 190,000 acres of land across the UK.

“The support for our regenerative farming programme has been amazing, with most members attending our practical workshops and more than 90% of all members making individual field-level commitments,” said First Milk’s sustainability director, Mark Brooking.

“Together, our members are implementing regenerative practices on a land area greater than the equivalent of Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol combined.”

Data from the regenerative farming plans shows that 82% of First Milk members’ land will be grazed by livestock during 2022 for an average of seven months, with 60% of all grazing areas being used for rotationally grazing for an average of 23 days grazed and 20 days rest.

More than three-quarters of First Milk farmers plan to graze their cattle outside.

The plans also show that only 7% of members’ land – equating to just under 14,000 acres of land – will be ploughed this year, and First Milk farmer members have put plans in place to encourage plant diversity across more than 135,000 acres of land.

Mr Brooking said the regenerative farming programme, along with First Milk’s soil carbon analysis programme announced last year, mean the co-op is well placed to achieve its target of sequestering an additional 100,000 tonnes of carbon in soils each year by 2025.

“This is a fantastic start, and we look forward to supporting and encouraging members further as we continue our regenerative journey together to show dairy farmers can be part of the climate solution,” added Mr Brooking.

Last year First Milk announced plans to reach net-zero by 2040 at the latest, and to increase milk from forage by 10% and reduce antibiotic use by 10% by 2025.

At the time, the co-op said it hoped to reduce the carbon footprint on each of its suppliers’ farms by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero in milk transport and processing by 2035, with the aim of all its transport and processing activity using renewable fuel sources by 2030.

