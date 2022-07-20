Trust falls in work farmers do for animal welfare and environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Trust falls in work farmers do for animal welfare and environment

By Gemma Mackie
July 20 2022, 5.00pm
Consumer trust in the work farmers are doing for animal welfare has fallen.

More than three-quarters of consumers trust the role of farmers in the UK food supply chain, however trust in the work farmers are doing for animal welfare and their impact on the environment has reduced.

Results from farm assurance body Red Tractor‘s Trust in Food Index reveal 75% of consumers value high welfare standards however only 52% believe farmers are performing well on animal welfare – down from 59% in 2021.

The index also revealed 35% of consumers believe farmers are performing well in terms of their impact on local wildlife and 23% believe farmers are doing well in terms of their impact on greenhouse gas emissions – this is down from 42% and 27% respectively.

Other findings from the index, which is based on a YouGov survey of more than 3,500 UK adults, include that trust in UK food overall has declined by 8% to 73% in the past year and 46% of consumers are changing their buying habits in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Almost a third of consumers – 30% – are buying less meat, 13% are buying less fruit and vegetables, and 24% of shoppers are trading down and buying what they perceive to be food produced to lower food safety and animal welfare standards.

One in 10 shoppers is buying less fruit and vegetables due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The percentage of people who trust the quality and safety of food from supermarkets has fallen to 58%, from 78%, and 69% of shoppers said they look to food marques and assurance schemes – such as Red Tractor and British Lion – to ensure food is safe and produced to a high quality.

Red Tractor chairman, Christine Tacon, said it was understandable – but not necessary – that as people are forced to trade down to cheaper products, they lose confidence in the way the food is produced.

“Whilst some shoppers now struggle to afford the prime cuts and choice ingredients, if they buy assured British food, the strict regulations on food safety, animal welfare and other aspects of food production, apply equally to value ranges as they do to premium product,” added Ms Tacon.

“We must tackle this before the drop in trust becomes toxic, by making it clear to people doing their shopping.”

She called on everyone in the farming industry to work together to reassure people that whatever their price range, they can be confident in the standards and safety of food produced in the UK.

“Identifying products as assured through schemes like Red Tractor or British Lion can address people’s perception that cheaper means lower standards,” added Ms Tacon.

“Retailers should play their part by adopting food assurance marques on all applicable value ranges.”

NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Sustainability increasingly important for farm assurance

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]