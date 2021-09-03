Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Transport

‘Gold standard’ service? We take to the road to test Scotland’s under fire EV charging network

By Scott Milne
September 3 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 3 2021, 8.13am
Scott Milne in Guildtown.
“Unmitigated disaster.”

That’s how some electric vehicle (EV) drivers viewed the recent switch of ownership at the ChargePlace Scotland national network.

So I hired an EV to test whether Dundee-based SWARCO eVolt’s promises of a “gold standard” service for EV drivers in Perth and Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife are being met.

I visited several of the stations that were showing as status “unknown” on the ChargePlace Scotland network live map before setting out.

So what did I find?

Check the interactive map below to find out.

