Business & Environment / Transport 'Gold standard' service? We take to the road to test Scotland's under fire EV charging network By Scott Milne September 3 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 3 2021, 8.13am Scott Milne in Guildtown. "Unmitigated disaster." That's how some electric vehicle (EV) drivers viewed the recent switch of ownership at the ChargePlace Scotland national network. So I hired an EV to test whether Dundee-based SWARCO eVolt's promises of a "gold standard" service for EV drivers in Perth and Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife are being met. I visited several of the stations that were showing as status "unknown" on the ChargePlace Scotland network live map before setting out. So what did I find? Check the interactive map below to find out.