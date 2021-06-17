Perth cannabis oil firm Voyager plans stock market listing and Fife shop

A Perth firm that makes products from cannabis extracts has applied to join the stock exchange as it prepares to open its first store in Fife next month.

Voyager, based at King James Business Centre, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

The company has applied to join the Aquis Stock Exchange.

Chief executive Nick Tulloch said the move was part of a “strictly professional approach to establishing the company.”

It follows a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year that raised almost £1 million – five times its initial target.

Voyager boss ‘encouraged’ by growth of cannabis firm

Mr Tulloch, who founded the company last November, said: “Mainstream retailers will only deal with fully compliant businesses.

“The strict governance framework we have established as part of the fabric of Voyager is a key element of our approach.”

He has been pleased with the company’s growth in its first months of trading, while adding the firm is “realistic” and does not expect “overnight success”.

He said: “I am encouraged by the pace of growth we have achieved, which gives the board confidence that this is an ideal time for us to be taking Voyager to the stock market.

He said: “We want Voyager to become the pre-eminent trusted CBD brand in the UK.

“We display laboratory reports on our website so customers can see exactly what it is they are buying.

“This includes detailed information on all of our labels, in compliance with UK standards.

“We are well-placed to grow in tandem with the increasingly popular CBD health and wellness trend.”

It is also preparing to open its first shop in St Andrews, with a lease agreed on a property in the town’s Market Street.

The new shop is due to open next month.

Mr Tulloch has spoken previously of his desire for a manufacturing facility in Perth.

Crowdfunding support recognised

The company raised £874,000 from 350 people through a Seedrs crowdfunding campaign this year.

The fundraiser had been initially set up to raise £175,000 for Voyager to expand its product range, but that target was met within days.

Mr Tulloch has worked with Seedrs to allow those people to participate in Voyager’s initial public offering.

He said: “It was important to Voyager to recognise the support of the Seedrs investors.”

Voyager plan to launch several new products including a new skincare line later this summer.