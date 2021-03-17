Great British Beef Week 2021 to focus on farming’s green credentials

This year’s Great British Beef Week will focus on promoting the green credentials of the farming sector.

The week-long celebration of British beef, which takes place on April 23-30, is organised by beef campaign group Ladies in Beef with support from industry partners including the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Now in its 11th year, this year’s campaign will focus on promoting the sustainable production practices behind British beef.

“British beef production boasts a carbon footprint of just less than half the global average, and reflects the hugely important and positive work our farmers are putting in day-by-day,” said Jilly Greed, who founded Ladies in Beef with NFU president Minette Batters.

“It’s vital that we keep bringing attention to the ways our producers are respecting the land, whilst also producing the foods we enjoy eating.”

She encouraged anyone interested in taking part in Great British Beef Week to visit the Ladies in Beef website at ladiesinbeef.org.uk for more details, including downloadable content.