Limousins enjoy ‘exceptional trade’ as bull sells for 50,000gn

Limousins met an “exceptional trade” at the breed’s May sale in Carlisle where a top price of 50,000gn was paid for the intermediate champion bull from the pre-sale show.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, attracted pedigree and commercial breeders from across the UK.

The British Limousin Cattle Society hailed an “exceptional trade” with 118 bulls selling to average £8,302.78 – this is £1,950 more than the last sale in 2019.

The sale topped at 50,000gn for Everpark Partylight from first time vendors J & T Waring from Everingham, York. This September 2019-born embryo transfer (ET) calf is by the 38,000gn Ampertaine Foreman and out of the 50,000gn Millington Highlight.

He was crowned intermediate champion in the pre-sale show by well-known Scottish breeder Archie MacGregor, who runs the Allanfauld herd at Kilsyth, near Glasgow. Partylight sold to D E Evans, Mold, Clwyd, for the Esmors herd, and F C Tomlinson, Retford, Nottingham.

Next best at 40,000gn was December 2019-born Tillside Predator from another first time vendor – Lincolnshire breeder Tom Summers. By Mereside Godolphin, and out of Homebyres Nigella, he sold to Christine Williams for the Shropshire-based Wilodge herd.

Thereafter, Northern Irish breeder Michael Loughran made 30,000gn selling a January 2020-born bull from his Millgate herd at Cookstown, County Tyrone. Millgate Rob – the first son out of Millim Neve and by Norman Ely – sold to show calf producers PJ & TA Jones & Sons who farm near Builth Wells, Powys, Wales.

Meanwhile, the overall champion from the show sold for 28,000gn to the Garrowby herd based near Bugthorpe, York. This was February 2020-born Grahams Rooney, by Ampertaine Foreman and out of Grahams Melody, from the Graham family’s Grahams herd at Airthrey Kerse Dairy Farm, Bridge of Allan.

Other leading prices included 24,000gn for the reserve overall champion – December 2019-born Whinfellpark President from the Jenkinson family at Clifton Moor, Penrith. An ET son of Gunnerfleet Lion, and out of the 17,000gn Ironstone Lavender, he sold to Messrs Hutton, Threlkeld, Keswick.

Meanwhile, the Pennys who run the Shannas herd at Clola, Mintlaw, Peterhead, paid 14,000gn for Maraiscote Pomagne from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo. He is by the 50,000gn Bassingfield Machoman, and out of Maraiscote Gin.

Also at 14,000gn was Ronick Provence from Stirling breeder Ronald Dick’s Ronick herd at Mains of Throsk. By the French-bred sire Mattben and out of Ronick Nailsa, he sold to the Norman Farming Company, Orton, Carlisle.