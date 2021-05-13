Foreign farm workers reminded to apply for EU settled status

Farmers are being urged to check any foreign staff they employ have applied for EU settled status ahead of the scheme closing next month.

Farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) is urging farmers who employ EU citizens to ensure they have applied to take part in the UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme.

The scheme, which closes on June 30, ensures that any EU citizen who does not already have indefinite leave to remain, and who was living and working in the UK in a seasonal, temporary, or permanent capacity before December 31, 2020, can retain their rights to live and work in the UK.

NFUS education and skills policy manager, George Jamieson, said participation in the scheme was vital for EU workers as it would enable them to stay and work in the UK indefinitely, travel in and out of the UK, use the NHS, enrol in education, and in some cases apply for British citizenship.

“Keeping good workers makes good business sense for farmers,” said Mr Jamieson, writing in an NFUS blog post.

“We know the significant value that non-UK workers bring to the industry and their knowledge and skills developed over years of employment are essential. As an employer, it’s vital to be aware of the EU Settlement Scheme and its impending deadline.”

Full details about the scheme are online at gov.uk/eusettledstatus