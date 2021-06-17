Arable farms in Stirling and Perthshire put up for sale

Two arable farms – one near Stirling and one in Perthshire – have launched to the market for sale.

The 350-acre Dykes Farm, located near Stirling, is available for offers over £2.62 million, while the 170-acre Westerton Farm, near Muthill in Perthshire, is up for sale for offers over £1.37m.

Both farms are being marketed by Galbraith and they are available to buy as a whole or in lots.

Dykes Farm is a predominantly arable farm comprising mainly Grade 3.2 arable land and pasture ground, however around 300 head of cattle were finished on the farm at any one time up until 2018 when the farming policy was changed.

The sale includes a four-bedroom farmhouse, four-bedroom bungalow, three-bedroom farm cottage, and a range of farm buildings.

“Dykes Farm offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a productive and well-maintained farm in a great location close to Stirling,” said Galbraith partner, Alistair Chrstie.

“The farm has been exceptionally well managed in terms of the buildings and land and will be one of the largest and best farms to have been sold in Stirlingshire for many years.”

He added: “The location and condition of the buildings also offers the potential for commercial purposes outwith agriculture, subject to obtaining the required consents.”

Westerton Farm

Meanwhile, Westerton Farm comprises 170 acres of mainly Grade 3.1 and 3.2 land, with the bulk down to arable and a small parcel of land down as amenity woodland.

The sale includes a four-bedroom farmhouse and an adjoining stone-built barn, which offers the opportunity for development and integration with the farmhouse.

There are also a range of traditional and modern farm buildings including a mono-pitch cattle court, large modern general purpose shed, and a brick built store.

Galbraith partner, Duncan Barrie, describes the property as a “highly productive arable and amenity unit”.

He said: “This is a really superb location – private yet accessible and in one of the most sought-after and scenic parts of rural Perthshire.

“The farmland is well maintained and there is a good range of adaptable farm buildings. There is also the potential to add significant value through modernising of the farmhouse and potentially developing the adjacent barn into one very impressive family home, subject to planning permission.”

Other farms recently launched to the market include Forebank of Canterland, near Marykirk, which is being sold as part of a £3m legacy donation to rural charity RSABI.