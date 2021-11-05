Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SURVEY: Is enough being done to stop bullying in schools?

Has your child or grandchild been a victim of bullying?
By Rebecca McCurdy
November 5 2021, 3.47pm Updated: November 5 2021, 6.26pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy

Let us know if schools are doing enough about bullying by taking our survey.

Bullying can have a profound effect on the wellbeing and self-esteem of children and the impact may even stay with them through their adult life.

That’s why we have launched a bullying survey – which you can access here – to find out from parents, grandparents and carers if enough is being done to stamp it out.

And with the rise in social media platforms, bullying can take place outside of the school playground and local community.

There are also many forms of bullying including physical, verbal and mental health.

Do you feel schools and social media companies could be doing more to help victims – or are you satisfied with the way a complaint was dealt with?

Please let us know.

Take our bullying survey here

The Schools and Family team at DCT Media is investigating whether schools, local organisations and the government take bullying complaints seriously.

We will provide advice from experts, tales of how people in our community have overcome their own bullying ordeals while also scrutinising approaches to anti-bullying policies.

But first, we want to know your thoughts.

Do you know a child that has been bullied at school, in the local community or even online?

The survey should not take more than 10 minutes to complete and we will use your responses to conduct analysis into the scale of bullying in our local schools – and whether you feel enough is being done to combat it.

You will not be identified personally by the responses you give us.

However, if you do wish to share your experiences with a Schools and Family journalist, you can do at the end of the survey or by emailing rmccurdy@dctmedia.co.uk or schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk.

