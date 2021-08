Full details of the Scottish school holiday calendar for 2021 and 2022

We’ve compiled a list of the Scottish school holidays for 2021/2022, including in-service days and public holidays.

You’ll find all the holidays for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross local authority schools below.

And so you can make plans with friends and family in other parts of the country, we’ve included a list of the October, Christmas and spring holidays for all the local authorities of Scotland too.

Rest of Scotland School Holiday Dates

Aberdeen School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 22

Wednesday December 22 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Friday April 15

Summer holiday starts Monday July 4

Aberdeenshire School Holidays

Monday October 18 to Friday October 29

Wednesday December 22 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Friday April 15

Summer holiday starts Monday July 4

Argyll and Bute School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 22

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday, July 4

Arran School Holidays

Monday October 4 to Friday October 15

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Thursday June 30

City of Edinburgh School Holidays

Monday 18 October to Monday 25 October

Monday December 20 to Wednesday 5 January

Monday April 11 to Friday April 22

Summer holiday starts Monday July 4

Clackmannanshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Wednesday December 22 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday, June 27

Dumfries and Galloway School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 22

Thursday December 23 to Friday January 7

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday July 4

East Ayrshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October 18

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Thursday June 30

East Dunbartonshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Thursday December 23 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday start Friday June 24

East Lothian School Holidays

Monday October 18 to Monday October 25

Friday December 24 to Friday January 7

Monday April 11 to Friday April 22

Summer holiday starts Friday July 1

East Renfrewshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October 18

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Wednesday June 29

Falkirk School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October 18

Wednesday December 22 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday June 27

Glasgow School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Thursday December 23 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday 18 April

Summer holiday starts Monday June 27

Highland School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 22

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Friday July 1

Inverclyde School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October 18

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Wednesday June 29

Midlothian School Holidays

Monday October 18 to Monday October 25

Thursday December 23 to Monday January 10

Monday April 11 to Friday April 22

Summer holiday starts Friday July 1

Moray School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 22

Friday December 24 to Friday January 7

Monday April 4 to Friday April 15

Summer holiday starts Monday July 4

North Ayrshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Thursday June 30

North Lanarkshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Thursday December 23 to Friday January 7

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Thursday June 30

Orkney School Holidays

Thursday October 7 to Friday October 22

Wednesday December 22 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 19

Summer holiday starts Friday July 1

Renfrewshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Thursday June 30

Scottish Borders School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October 18

Friday December 24 to Friday January 7

Monday April 4 to Friday April 15

Summer holiday starts Friday July 1

Shetland School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Wednesday October 27

Wednesday December 22 to Thursday January 6

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday July 4

South Ayrshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Monday October 18

Thursday December 23 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Thursday June 30

South Lanarkshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Thursday December 23 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday June 27

Stirling School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Wednesday December 22 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Monday June 27

West Dunbartonshire School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Friday October 15

Wednesday December 22 to Tuesday January 4

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Wednesday June 29

Western Isles School Holidays

Monday October 11 to Wednesday October 22

Wednesday December 22 to Wednesday January 5

Monday April 4 to Monday April 18

Summer holiday starts Wednesday June 29

West Lothian School Holidays