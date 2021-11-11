Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kinross High School pupil Callum, 15, among young voices heard at COP26

By Cheryl Peebles
November 11 2021, 7.55am Updated: November 11 2021, 12.14pm
Kinross High School pupil Callum Alexander, 14, spoke at COP26.

Young voices from across the globe have been heard at the COP26 climate summit – among them that of Kinross schoolboy Callum Alexander.

Callum, 15, was invited to speak at the conference of world leaders after being named a Keep Scotland Beautiful Young Reporter for the Environment.

He told us about the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience and how important it is that his generation speak out and are heard on the future of the planet.

After his own moment in the spotlight, the Kinross High School S4 pupil heard speeches from the likes of former US Vice President Al Gore and COP26 president Alok Sharma.

He said: “I don’t think I’ll ever forget the experience.

“It really was incredible.”

It is “absolutely pivotal”, he said, that political leaders around the world take heed of the messages, knowledge and potential solutions coming from young people about the environmental crisis.

He said: “We are the next generation, we are the ones living on the planet that will feel the effects of climate change.

“It’s important to safeguard our future to prevent the worst from happening.”

And have young people been heard over the last few days by delegates from around the globe in Glasgow?

Callum thinks so: “You can see by the protests in Glasgow, Africa, India – there are so many.

“It’s absolutely necessary to take heed of what we are saying, it’s impossible to ignore.”

Was COP26 a ‘greenwash’?

Some – including activist Greta Thunberg – have branded the summit a ‘greenwash’.

But Callum said: “I don’t particularly agree with that.

“If you want to make a difference, you have to collaborate in a peaceful manner. You may not always agree with what the other person says but you have to take it in your stride and work together.

“I believe COP 26 has been a success.

“Of course, I think the governments could have gone further but I think we are in a better position than we were two years, or even one year ago.

“I think governments have researched and realised the importance of climate change and how it could affect the economies of their own nations.”

Callum said he was “incredibly honoured” to speak at a summit event hosted by Foundation for Environmental Education, where he told of a 200-page report he wrote about injustices, threats and manmade crises around the world.

He is yet to decide what path he will follow when he leaves school but is interested in politics and said participating in the summit would influence his life and career choices “without question”.

