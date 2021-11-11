Kinross High School pupil Callum, 15, among young voices heard at COP26

An error occurred. Please try again.

Young voices from across the globe have been heard at the COP26 climate summit – among them that of Kinross schoolboy Callum Alexander.

Callum, 15, was invited to speak at the conference of world leaders after being named a Keep Scotland Beautiful Young Reporter for the Environment.

He told us about the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience and how important it is that his generation speak out and are heard on the future of the planet.

After his own moment in the spotlight, the Kinross High School S4 pupil heard speeches from the likes of former US Vice President Al Gore and COP26 president Alok Sharma.

He said: “I don’t think I’ll ever forget the experience.

“It really was incredible.”

It is “absolutely pivotal”, he said, that political leaders around the world take heed of the messages, knowledge and potential solutions coming from young people about the environmental crisis.

He said: “We are the next generation, we are the ones living on the planet that will feel the effects of climate change.

“It’s important to safeguard our future to prevent the worst from happening.”

And have young people been heard over the last few days by delegates from around the globe in Glasgow?

Callum thinks so: “You can see by the protests in Glasgow, Africa, India – there are so many.

“It’s absolutely necessary to take heed of what we are saying, it’s impossible to ignore.”

Was COP26 a ‘greenwash’?

Some – including activist Greta Thunberg – have branded the summit a ‘greenwash’.

But Callum said: “I don’t particularly agree with that.

“If you want to make a difference, you have to collaborate in a peaceful manner. You may not always agree with what the other person says but you have to take it in your stride and work together.

“I believe COP 26 has been a success.

“Of course, I think the governments could have gone further but I think we are in a better position than we were two years, or even one year ago.

“I think governments have researched and realised the importance of climate change and how it could affect the economies of their own nations.”

Callum said he was “incredibly honoured” to speak at a summit event hosted by Foundation for Environmental Education, where he told of a 200-page report he wrote about injustices, threats and manmade crises around the world.

He is yet to decide what path he will follow when he leaves school but is interested in politics and said participating in the summit would influence his life and career choices “without question”.