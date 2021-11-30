Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pictures as Perthshire pupils show off their dancing skills for St Andrew’s Day

By Laura Devlin
November 30 2021, 4.40pm Updated: November 30 2021, 4.42pm
It was all smiles in Perth and Kinross today as more than 2,000 pupils across the region took part in the annual St Andrew’s Day of Dance.

The event usually takes place at Bells Sports Centre in Perth however due to the pandemic, this year’s celebrations took place across primary schools instead.

Among those taking part were pupils from Dunbarney Primary School, in Bridge of Earn.

The school saw 250 of its pupils dance in the playground and the primary sevens even put on a show for the residents and staff at the Moncreiffe Care Home in the town.

Pupils from Stanley Primary, Tulloch Primary, Logiealmond Primary and Grandtully Primary were also among those who put on their dancing shoes to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint.

Use our picture gallery below to see the Dunbarney pupils show off their moves: 

The Bridge of Earn pupils show off their skills.
The P7’s dance at the Moncreiffe Care Home
Pupils also donned tartan for the occasion.
The pupils are all smiles.
Pupils showing off their moves.
The pupils dance in the schools playground at Dunbarney Primary.
The staff at the care home join in the dancing.
Residents at the care home enjoying the dancing.
The residents were delighted by the pupils showing off their moves.