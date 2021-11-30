Pictures as Perthshire pupils show off their dancing skills for St Andrew’s Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

It was all smiles in Perth and Kinross today as more than 2,000 pupils across the region took part in the annual St Andrew’s Day of Dance.

The event usually takes place at Bells Sports Centre in Perth however due to the pandemic, this year’s celebrations took place across primary schools instead.

Among those taking part were pupils from Dunbarney Primary School, in Bridge of Earn.

The school saw 250 of its pupils dance in the playground and the primary sevens even put on a show for the residents and staff at the Moncreiffe Care Home in the town.

Pupils from Stanley Primary, Tulloch Primary, Logiealmond Primary and Grandtully Primary were also among those who put on their dancing shoes to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint.

