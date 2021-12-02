Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Making 2021 a year to remember: Ferryden Primary pupils bury time capsule containing face masks and fidget popper

By Laura Devlin
December 2 2021, 3.30pm
Pupils at the Montrose school have been tasked with burying a time capsule which will be unearthed in 25 years’ time.

Many may consider 2021 a year to forget but for pupils at Ferryden Primary School, this is a year they hope people will remember.

That’s because the pupils at the Montrose school have been tasked with burying a time capsule which will be unearthed in 25 years’ time.

Items synonymous with the pandemic have been included in the capsule, such as hand gel and face masks, as well as artwork, video clips, toys, newspapers and a Ferryden school jumper.

The capsule was buried on St Andrew’s Day and is part of a project with the Montrose Port Authority and Seagreen Wind Energy Limited to celebrate a major milestone in a development serving what will be Scotland’s biggest offshore wind farm.

Watch the video below to see what the Ferryden pupils think the world will be like in 25 years: 

What was in the capsule?

Twelve items were buried in the capsule, alongside video clips of the pupils answering questions about what life is like living in Montrose and what they think it will be like when the capsule is unearthed in 2046.

Pupil Archie Morrison putting one of the items in the time capsule.

The items in the capsule are: 

  • Face masks
  • Hand gel
  • Copy of the Courier from November 30
  • Recording of breakfast news bulletin
  • Kids’ magazine
  • Fidget popper
  • School jumper
  • Photos and artwork from Ferryden Primary School
  • Lateral flow test pack
  • Montrose Port collateral – annual report and drone photos
  • Seagreen building development images from time-lapse camera
  • Seagreen collateral
  • Video clips of kids answering questions

Capsule will “provide a glimpse into life in 2021”

Tom Hutchison, CEO and harbour master at Montrose Port Authority, said: “We were delighted to have the pupils from Ferryden here to mark the burial of the time capsule – the suggestions they came up with were fantastic and really provide a glimpse into life in 2021.

“Having Seagreen’s O&M (operations management) base at Montrose will bring 25 years of prosperity to the Angus region and I am delighted that our young people, many of whom will go on to have careers in the renewable energy sector, are already starting to benefit from this partnership.”

Onshore construction manager for Seagreen, Steven Reid, added: “We are committed to the communities that we live and work in, so it is an honour and a pleasure to have worked with Montrose Port and Ferryden Primary School on this project.”

