Making 2021 a year to remember: Ferryden Primary pupils bury time capsule containing face masks and fidget popper

Many may consider 2021 a year to forget but for pupils at Ferryden Primary School, this is a year they hope people will remember.

That’s because the pupils at the Montrose school have been tasked with burying a time capsule which will be unearthed in 25 years’ time.

Items synonymous with the pandemic have been included in the capsule, such as hand gel and face masks, as well as artwork, video clips, toys, newspapers and a Ferryden school jumper.

The capsule was buried on St Andrew’s Day and is part of a project with the Montrose Port Authority and Seagreen Wind Energy Limited to celebrate a major milestone in a development serving what will be Scotland’s biggest offshore wind farm.

Watch the video below to see what the Ferryden pupils think the world will be like in 25 years:

What was in the capsule?

Twelve items were buried in the capsule, alongside video clips of the pupils answering questions about what life is like living in Montrose and what they think it will be like when the capsule is unearthed in 2046.

The items in the capsule are:

Face masks

Hand gel

Copy of the Courier from November 30

Recording of breakfast news bulletin

Kids’ magazine

Fidget popper

School jumper

Photos and artwork from Ferryden Primary School

Lateral flow test pack

Montrose Port collateral – annual report and drone photos

Seagreen building development images from time-lapse camera

Seagreen collateral

Video clips of kids answering questions

Capsule will “provide a glimpse into life in 2021”

Tom Hutchison, CEO and harbour master at Montrose Port Authority, said: “We were delighted to have the pupils from Ferryden here to mark the burial of the time capsule – the suggestions they came up with were fantastic and really provide a glimpse into life in 2021.

“Having Seagreen’s O&M (operations management) base at Montrose will bring 25 years of prosperity to the Angus region and I am delighted that our young people, many of whom will go on to have careers in the renewable energy sector, are already starting to benefit from this partnership.”

Onshore construction manager for Seagreen, Steven Reid, added: “We are committed to the communities that we live and work in, so it is an honour and a pleasure to have worked with Montrose Port and Ferryden Primary School on this project.”