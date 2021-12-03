Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hallo aus Würzburg: Dundee pupils get a glimpse of Germany thanks to special book written by Würzburg children

By Laura Devlin
December 3 2021, 8.30am Updated: December 3 2021, 10.01am
Pupils at Eastern Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, are among the first in the city to be gifted a special book made by nursery children from the German city Würzburg. 

International travel might prove difficult this festive season but that hasn’t stopped some Dundee pupils getting a glimpse of Germany.

The book, which will be distributed to nurseries, primary schools and libraries in Dundee, includes a collection of stories and illustrations by the children at the Kinderparadies St Lioba Nursery.

In them they describe what life is like living in Würzburg, as well describing how much they know about Scotland.

An excerpt from the from the book by the Würzburg children.

Long connection between two cities

Dundee has been twinned with the Bavarian city since 1962 and the Dundee-Würzburg twinning association (DWTA) has been organising visits between the two cities ever since.

DWTA member George Laidlaw helped present the books to the Eastern Primary pupils on behalf of Würzburg, and hopes it will help continue the relationship between the two cities.

He said: “We have kept in touch with our friends in Germany through a Zoom link every Wednesday during the pandemic.

“One of our German members, Lynn Nothegger, was invited to assist in the distribution of the books and to build links with young people in Dundee.

“We were delighted to agree, especially as many of our members have links with friends they have met in Germany.”

Mila Mitchell and Hayden Green, with Dundee Würzburg Twinning Association member George Laidlaw.

The pupils at the Ferry school, as well as those at other school in Dundee, will also be involved in the development of a Dundee book for Würzburg children.

Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council Children and Families Service said: “I am delighted that DWTA have kept our twinning links open and that Dundee youngsters will be assisted in this project to develop German language learning.

“The young people will gain first hand information on Würzburg; Twinning; Traditions; and Local Festivals.”

An excerpt from the from the book by the Würzburg children.

Audrey May, Chief Education Officer at DCC added: “We are happy to support this partnership to produce German language work-sheets to support schools.

“The young people will benefit from direct links with schools in Würzburg and build friendships.”

