Hallo aus Würzburg: Dundee pupils get a glimpse of Germany thanks to special book written by Würzburg children

International travel might prove difficult this festive season but that hasn’t stopped some Dundee pupils getting a glimpse of Germany.

Pupils at Eastern Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, are among the first in the city to be gifted a special book made by nursery children from the German city Würzburg.

The book, which will be distributed to nurseries, primary schools and libraries in Dundee, includes a collection of stories and illustrations by the children at the Kinderparadies St Lioba Nursery.

In them they describe what life is like living in Würzburg, as well describing how much they know about Scotland.

Long connection between two cities

Dundee has been twinned with the Bavarian city since 1962 and the Dundee-Würzburg twinning association (DWTA) has been organising visits between the two cities ever since.

DWTA member George Laidlaw helped present the books to the Eastern Primary pupils on behalf of Würzburg, and hopes it will help continue the relationship between the two cities.

He said: “We have kept in touch with our friends in Germany through a Zoom link every Wednesday during the pandemic.

“One of our German members, Lynn Nothegger, was invited to assist in the distribution of the books and to build links with young people in Dundee.

“We were delighted to agree, especially as many of our members have links with friends they have met in Germany.”

The pupils at the Ferry school, as well as those at other school in Dundee, will also be involved in the development of a Dundee book for Würzburg children.

Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council Children and Families Service said: “I am delighted that DWTA have kept our twinning links open and that Dundee youngsters will be assisted in this project to develop German language learning.

“The young people will gain first hand information on Würzburg; Twinning; Traditions; and Local Festivals.”

Audrey May, Chief Education Officer at DCC added: “We are happy to support this partnership to produce German language work-sheets to support schools.

“The young people will benefit from direct links with schools in Würzburg and build friendships.”