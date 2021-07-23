Kyle Falconer to play intimate gig at Dundee record shop

Dundee musician and The View frontman Kyle Falconer is gearing up for an intimate set at the city’s Assai Records next Sunday to promote his new solo album, No Love Songs For Laura.

The short acoustic set and CD signing session at the Union Street store on August 1 is part of a tour of music shops up and down Scotland, with dates in Edinburgh and Stirling also on the bill.

And the hype for the new record has already begun.

Lead singles Wait Around and Stress Ball have been played on major stations Radio 2 and Virgin Radio. And after garnering praise from NME and Clash, it seems the new album is off to a strong start.

Described as an “anthemic 13-track set”, the Broughty Ferry singer’s newest offering promises to show him “sounding like he’s never sounded before” and “work the heart as much as the head”.

And if fans can’t make it to the release gig, Falconer will be back soon, playing a special run of shows in association with Assai Records, including one at Church Dundee on September 13.

Each night will see Kyle perform an hour-long set, complemented by a Q&A session with his new manager, legendary Creation Records founder Alan McGee.

No Love Songs For Laura, “which reflects upon both Falconer’s home life, with his wife Laura and two children, and the journey he has undertaken to arrive where he is today“, will be released on July 30.

Tickets for the shows can be found at the Assai Records website.

Related articles: