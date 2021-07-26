Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Entertainment

Aerial acrobats wow onlookers at St Paul’s Square for Pop Out Perth

By Rebecca Baird
July 26 2021, 6.00pm Updated: July 27 2021, 9.37am
Miriam Wolanski, of Wolanski's Pole and Aerial Fitness, performed at Pop Up Perth. Pictures: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Aerial artist Miriam Wolanski stunned Perth audiences on Saturday, performing daring stunts at St Paul’s Square.

The display was part of Culture Perth and Kinross’ Pop Out Perth: Cirque du St Paul’s event.

And the thrilling performance certainly impressed the crowd.

Miriam, owner of Grangemouth-based company Wolanski’s Pole and Aerial Fitness, said: “We were thrilled to perform at St Paul’s in Perth. The beautiful archways allowed for a really unique stage setting.

Miriam Wolanski performs at the inaugural Pop Out Perth event. Pictures: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“The audiences were fantastic and we would like to thank fellow organisers for all their hard work and hosting us.

“We are in talks about some really exciting projects with Culture Perth and Kinross for more creative events in the not-so-distant future.”

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout welcomed the festive beginning to the programme, saying: “We were delighted to be able to use this wonderful new space in Perth to showcase these amazing performers.

“St Paul’s is such a fantastic open-air venue. To have this as its first live event and in such beautiful weather was brilliant.

A feat of strength: Miriam Wolanski brought Cirque du St Paul’s to life on Saturday.

“It’s is going to be a huge asset for the city and we look forward to bringing many more cultural events to it over the coming months.”

The Pop Out Perth series is continuing throughout the summer. Tomorrow, the square will host free talks on Perth Railways by Jim Summers and Donald Maxwell.

And on August 13, a Scots Comedy Night with Billy Billy Kirkwood and Hamish Macdonald is set to bring some laughter to the city venue.

