Aerial acrobats wow onlookers at St Paul’s Square for Pop Out Perth

Aerial artist Miriam Wolanski stunned Perth audiences on Saturday, performing daring stunts at St Paul’s Square.

The display was part of Culture Perth and Kinross’ Pop Out Perth: Cirque du St Paul’s event.

And the thrilling performance certainly impressed the crowd.

Miriam, owner of Grangemouth-based company Wolanski’s Pole and Aerial Fitness, said: “We were thrilled to perform at St Paul’s in Perth. The beautiful archways allowed for a really unique stage setting.

“The audiences were fantastic and we would like to thank fellow organisers for all their hard work and hosting us.

“We are in talks about some really exciting projects with Culture Perth and Kinross for more creative events in the not-so-distant future.”

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout welcomed the festive beginning to the programme, saying: “We were delighted to be able to use this wonderful new space in Perth to showcase these amazing performers.

“St Paul’s is such a fantastic open-air venue. To have this as its first live event and in such beautiful weather was brilliant.

“It’s is going to be a huge asset for the city and we look forward to bringing many more cultural events to it over the coming months.”

The Pop Out Perth series is continuing throughout the summer. Tomorrow, the square will host free talks on Perth Railways by Jim Summers and Donald Maxwell.

And on August 13, a Scots Comedy Night with Billy Billy Kirkwood and Hamish Macdonald is set to bring some laughter to the city venue.

Related articles: