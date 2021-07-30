Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dutch masterpiece unveiled in pop-up exhibit at Perth’s Walled Garden

By Rebecca Baird
July 30 2021, 5.15pm Updated: August 2 2021, 9.30am
Kirsty McKay (Activity Engagement Officer PKAVS) studies the history of Jan van Huysum's magnificent painting, Flowers in a Terracotta Vase (1736–7) whilst on display at the Walled Garden in the grounds of the Murray Royal Hospital. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Perth’s Walled Garden, in the grounds of the Murray Royal Hospital, unveiled a very special surprise today – an original painting by one of the 18th Century Dutch masters.

Flowers in a Terracotta Vase by internationally-renowned painter Jan van Huysum is being shown in the community space until August 8, giving people a rare opportunity to see a classic masterpiece in a non-museum setting.

The painting is a celebration of nature, featured more than 30 different types of flowers unfurling into full bloom.

Painted almost 300 years ago, it is being welcomed to Perth as part of the a
national tour, Jan van Huysum Visits, organised by Culture Perth and Kinross, the National Gallery and Perth and Kinross Association of Voluntary Service (PKAVS).

Perth is the only Scottish venue on the UK tour.

Gracie Divall, exhibition manager at the National Portrait Gallery chats to Kirsty McKay about Jan van Huysum’s magnificent painting, Flowers in a Terracotta Vase. Pictures: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The painting is being displayed in non-museum venues in each region, including a food bank and community library. The idea behind the project is to use art and culture to support wellbeing and reach audiences who have been disproportionately affected by lockdown.

JP Reid, exhibitions and interpretations officer at Culture Perth and Kinross, deemed the project “very exciting”. He added: “We’re thrilled that we’re the only Scottish venue.

“Aside from the fact that it’s really special and unusual to have such an important painting in a non-museum venue, I think it’s exciting to be able to celebrate the Walled Garden. It’s such a special place.

“I think that people will get a lot from seeing a painting like this in a place like that.”

‘It’s once-in-a-lifetime!’

The Walled Garden Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub in Perth was selected to
encourage people to explore their local community and link art with their surroundings,
offering a reprieve from the challenges of living life during a pandemic.

Kirsty McKay, activity engagement worker at PKAVS, welcomed the painting’s Perth stop, saying: “It’s an amazing, exciting opportunity. It’s totally a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal.

“And it’s just quite special that our group of clients and our community are getting to experience something like that.

Rhona Corbett, collections and programming manager at Culture Perth and Kinross, admires the painting. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

“We work with such a variety of people, of different economic and social backgrounds, religions and walks of life. So the opportunity to engage with something at this level is something that is unreal.

“Not everyone can access the arts, in terms of things like going to the National Gallery to see it themselves.”

Stop and paint the flowers

And the Walled Garden has organised activities to help people engage with the work, not just see it.

Artist Frances Law has been using the Walled Garden as an inspiration for groups to produce sketches and acrylic paintings. Each group selected a colour which made them feel happy, reflecting the journey to recovery to mental wellbeing.

The colours were then sent to Blairgowrie-based weaver Ashleigh Slater to be woven at his studio Breacan Caledonia into a tartan.

Kirsty and Rhona welcomed the exhibition yesterday. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The project is also offering an opportunity for people to create their very own “flowers in a vase” drawing. The Edinburgh Sketcher will be delivering free sketching workshops within the Walled Garden on August 7 whilst the painting is on display.

Kirsty encouraged locals to come along to visit the temporary exhibition, saying: “It’s beautiful right now in the garden. Just like the painting, it’s in full bloom, with all the colours. So it’s very apt.”

Flowers in a Terracotta Vase is being displayed for public viewing at the Walled Garden, based in the grounds of the Murray Royal Hospital from July 31 to August 8 2021, between 10am and 3pm.

