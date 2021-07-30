Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Courts

Fife sheriff scolds accused for appearing in court with ‘Leave My Nuts Alone’ T-shirt

By Ross Gardiner
July 30 2021, 5.30pm
The accused wore a T-shirt with a cartoon squirrel logo
A man accused of asking a woman to perform a sex act on him at a Fife coastal path was scolded by a sheriff when he appeared in court wearing a T-shirt that read: “Leave My Nuts Alone”.

Kelvin Nyadundu was told by Sheriff Alastair Brown to wear something “more sensible” at his next appearance.

Nyadundu, of Easter Currie Court in Edinburgh, is accused of communicating indecently with two women on the coastal parth at Kincardine on July 5.

The 33-year-old denies that he asked one woman if he could perform a sex act in her presence and also denies asking another woman to perform a sex act on him.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday, Nyadundu appeared in the dock wearing a T-Shirt depicting a machine gun-wielding squirrel guarding a pile of acorns above the suggestive slogan.

Sheriff Brown blasted the “double entendre.”

He urged Nyadundu to wear “something a little more sensible” when he appears for trial on January 13.

