VIDEO: Plug pulled on The View rocker Kyle Falconer’s Dundee record shop gig

A quiet Kyle Falconer meet-and-greet might be a rarer Dundee occurrence than getting to finish a Gregg’s in City Square without greedy gull intervention.

But due to Covid restrictions, that was exactly what the city musician’s fans got yesterday.

Originally billed as an intimate set and signing to launch Kyle’s newest record, No Love Songs For Laura, the event at Assai Records was downscaled to a cheerful meet-and-greet after Dundee City Council put the brakes on the live music element.

Keith Ingram, owner of the Union Street shop: “The plan was to have the signing and then be outside and have Kyle do a short busker set.

“But with the restrictions, and with it being organised and us inviting people down, Dundee City Council said we couldn’t do that without an appropriate licence – which would take 28 days to apply for.”

However, the change of plan didn’t dampen the atmosphere of the event, which saw fans queuing from the shop’s door to the end of the road to meet Kyle and have their albums signed.

All love songs for Kyle

Assai staff member Gary welcomed the crowds, saying: “This is great! It’s the first time since Covid that we’ve actually had something resembling an event, so it’s been good. And with Kyle being Kyle, there’s all the local interest.

“We’ve been getting loads of phone calls and stuff all week, people trying to get information and wanting to come down and meet him.”

One lucky patron was 18-year-old Rogan Gibson, a lifelong Falconer fan who met idol Kyle yesterday for the second time.

“I don’t know what to tell you, man,” he gushed. “He’s a legend, a total Dundee legend. He’s honestly one of my biggest heroes and he’s inspired me so much.

“The way I dress myself, the way I go about my life, all of that. Kyle’s just been my biggest inspiration. I’ve been the biggest fan since I was like eight, and I actually met him when The View put out their Bread and Circuses album.

“I’m speechless!”

‘I produced the last one myself – that’s why it’s a bit naff!’

Meanwhile reformed enfant terrible Kyle was just glad to be out meeting fans and getting the record out.

After an outdoor set in Glasgow saw him singing to the side of a van for most of a track on Saturday, he was in his hometown early Sunday afternoon before shooting off to Edinburgh for another signing after lunch.

“We were playing in the street yesterday, so there was a van reversing in front of us at one point,” Kyle laughs good-naturedly. “But it was cool man, everyone was singing along.

“I’m just glad to be back – even if it’s not a full-on gig, it’s something. It’s a start.”

No Love Songs For Laura, Kyle’s second solo effort, hit No 6 in the national charts on Saturday, just one day after its release.

“It’s been great to get it out, because I actually finished recording it over a year ago,” says Kyle. “With Covid, there’s been about five different dates for release, so I’m just glad it’s finally out. It feels good!”

A record documenting “the last few years” of his life, Kyle says the record is “pretty deep” and a bit of a departure sonically from his first album.

“I produced the last one myself – that’s why it’s a bit naff!” he jokes. “This one is decent.

“But,” he adds, “I try not to describe the album too much. It takes the fun out of it!”

Read more about the creation of No Love Songs For Laura.