‘Not Booky McBookface’: Public given chance to name Perth and Kinross mobile library

To celebrate 100 years of its Mobile Library Service, Culture Perth and Kinross has launched a competition to help name its three Mobile Library Vans.

A call for the public to submit names has been put out by the cultural body – with the gentle reminder that “Booky McBookface is too obvious”.

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “Our mobile library

service has been a much-loved feature of rural life in the region for a century now.

“It is a success thanks to the customers and communities that support them.

“For the 100th year of the service, the oldest and first in the UK, we’re delighted to be giving our customers the chance to have some fun and share their creative ideas of more fitting names for our three vehicles, currently only known as Mobiles, 1, 2 and 3.”

There will be prizes offered for the winning entries.

100 years of beloved books

The Culture Perth and Kinross Mobile Library Service has been operating since 1921,

with a converted Ford Van as the original mobile library.

That first library van held between 800 and 900 books, and visited towns and villages across the region.

Now, in the 100th year, the mobile service continues to bring books and more to local communities, with the three vans – and their drivers Omer, Ted and Scott – making more than 100 stops across the region every two weeks, and travelling tens of thousands of miles each year.

Culture Perth and Kinross invites people to fill in this online form, or pop into their local library to get involved.